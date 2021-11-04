Thousands of Candles Line River in India's North as Diwali Celebrations Begin

Ayodhya in India’s Uttar Pradesh state celebrated the Deepotsav celebration as part of Diwali with thousands of candles and a light show on November 3.

At least nine thousand candles were used in the display. The show was entered as a Guinness World Record for the largest display of oil lamps, according to local news reports.

This video posted by Uttar Pradesh Tourism shows the candles illuminating the banks of the Saryu River while a light show takes place at the Ram Ki Paidi. Credit: Uttar Pradesh Tourism via Storyful