Thousands of bees found outside Florida sheriff’s office
Thousands of bees found outside Florida sheriff’s office
Thousands of bees found outside Florida sheriff’s office
Over a week after Yaroslav Hunka was cheered in the House of Commons, Jewish groups are calling for Ottawa to release a decades-old report from the Deschênes Commission containing details about alleged Nazi war criminals living in Canada.
Charlotte Sena vanished after going for a solo bike ride on Saturday evening in upstate New York
Homemade scrambled eggs don't have to be boring when you can look in your pantry for some inspiration. Adding canned ingredients is an easy way to upgrade eggs.
“This was not planned. I think the way you know is I walked in here covered with my child’s seaweed snack all over my sweatshirt.” Greta Lee is infectious and is so damn grateful this breakout moment is happening to her when she’s 40. When she comes in for her sit-down interview with Variety, she’s laidback …
Amber AlertNew York State Police said they believe a 9-year-old girl who vanished while camping with her family in Moreau Lake State Park has been kidnapped.Charlotte Sena, last seen wearing a pink Pokemon t-shirt, has not been seen since 6:15 p.m. on Saturday when she broke off from her cousins to bike a lap of the trail loop by herself.“It wasn't dark,” Gov. Kathy Hochul said at a Sunday afternoon press briefing. But after 15 minutes, Charlotte had not returned to her campsite “and that’s real
Early Prime Day deals have already arrived at Amazon Canada — save on tech, appliances and more.
Len Goodman’s cause of death has been revealed months after the Dancing with the Stars judge died at age 78. Goodman’s death certificate says that he died after the prostate cancer spread to his bones, according to a report from The Daily Express. It was on April 22 that Goodman’s agent confirmed that the Strictly …
NEW YORK (AP) — A New York judge sentenced a woman who pleaded guilty to fatally shoving an 87-year-old Broadway singing coach onto a Manhattan sidewalk to six months more in prison than the eight years that had been previously reached in a plea deal. During Friday's sentencing of Lauren Pazienza for manslaughter, Manhattan state Supreme Court Judge Felicia Mennin said she was unconvinced that the 28-year-old Long Island woman took responsibility for her actions on March 10, 2022, when she pushe
Taylor Swift arrived at the MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on Sunday night to see her rumored boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, play the New York Jets. Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Sophie Turner, Sabrina Carpenter, Shawn Levy, Olivia DeJonge and several other celebrities joined the singer-songwriter at the game. Much …
The tiny island of Redonda was devastated by black rats and feral goats. In just a few years, the island's diverse ecosystem has started to return.
Sober October: Writer Jennifer Barton stopped drinking alcohol three months ago. Here’s what she’s learned so far…
Attorney General Merrick Garland said in an interview that aired Sunday that he would resign if asked by President Joe Biden to take action against Republican presidential frontrunner Donald Trump. The Justice Department is at the center of not only indictments against Trump that include an effort to overturn the 2020 election and wrongly keeping classified documents, but also cases involving Biden's son Hunter, the aftermath of the riot at the U.S. Capitol and investigations into classified documents found in the president's home and office. Garland has appointed three separate special counsels.
OTTAWA — Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre found himself the subject of online criticism after posting photos with an Inuk elder alongside a caption about meeting with Algonquin elders on the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation. Poilievre posted two photos to X, formerly known as Twitter, on Saturday with a caption about joining Algonquin elders and leaders at the eternal flame on Parliament Hill to mark the holiday at an event hosted by the Algonquin Nation and the National Centre for
GoFundMeA Michigan vigilante who amassed thousands of social media followers with his unauthorized hunts for pedophiles was shot and killed in a confrontation with two teenagers, police said.Robert Wayne Lee, 40, of Pontiac, was better known as Boopac Shakur online, where he would often pose as a 15-year-old girl to expose alleged predators.Authorities say that Lee accused one of the teens at a local restaurant of being a pedophile and punched him—leading one of the boys to pull out a knife and
Former Trump Defense Secretary Mark Esper also criticized Alabama Sen. Tommy Tuberville over his hold on military promotions.
Paris Fashion Week is in full swing and Emily Ratajkowski looks incredible in new sheer naked dress look on the streets of Paris.
A grizzly bear attacked and killed two people in Banff National Park west of Sundre, Alta., on Friday night, Parks Canada says.The people who died were common-law partners, according to a family member of one of the deceased whose name CBC News is choosing to keep confidential until all members of the family have been notified. The couple's dog, who was with them at the time, was also killed. "They were long-term partners who loved the outdoors and were inseparable," read a statement from the fa
The move came after Trump dubbed her “birdbrain” after she criticized him at the second GOP primary debate.
A high-profile divorce attorney told Insider that Donald Trump's attorneys — not Melania's — may have spearheaded any renegotiations.
‘They just cut a sweet enough deal, or enough people would abdicate their duty,’ one Republican tells The Independent