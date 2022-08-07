Thousands attend funeral of Islamic Jihad commander

STORY: Mourners took to the streets of Gaza, holding Palestinian flags and chanting for revenge.

The Palestinian Islamic Jihad movement (PIJ) on Sunday confirmed the killing of one of its senior armed commanders, Khaled Mansour, in the Israeli air strike on the Gaza Strip.

Gaza officials said 31 Palestinians, at least a third of them civilians, had so far been killed. The rockets have paralysed much of southern Israel and sent residents in cities including Tel Aviv and Ashkelon to shelters.