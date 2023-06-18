Thousands Attend Banned Protests Over Italy-France High-Speed Train Line

At least 12 police officers were injured as protesters opposing the construction of a rail line in France’s Maurienne valley clashed with police on Saturday, June 17, officials said.

Footage released by the Savoie Prefecture, where part of the proposed rail line between Turin, Italy, and Lyon will be located, shows police using tear gas on protesters.

French media reported that as many as 4,000 protesters defied a ban on protests on Saturday.

At least 300 “hostile” protesters attempted to block the A43 motorway in Maurienne, the Savoie Prefecture said

French Minister of the Interior and Overseas Gerald Darmanin said 2,000 police officers were involved in the event.

French media reported that at least 50 people were injured during the day’s protests. Credit: Prefet de la Savoie via Storyful