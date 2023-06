A thousand Palestinians get a free trip to Mecca

STORY: Saudi Arabia's king is giving 1,000

Palestinians a free trip to perform haj

King Salman has been making the gesture for over a

decade to those impacted by the conflict with Israel

Palestinian officials say people were chosen

equally from the West Bank, Gaza and Jerusalem

Many Palestinians wait years for a chance to perform

the pilgrimage due to large demand around the world