'Thoughtful' McDonald's Employee Makes Customer's Day by Paying for His Meal

A McDonald’s employee from Coventry, England, cheered a customer up when she paid for his meal as her “kind act” of the day.

Footage tweeted by Josh-U-R on September 22 shows employee Enya, who works at the Tile Hill branch of the restaurant, using her own card to pay for his order.

“She paid for my meal as she heard me ask my mum on the phone whether she would like something before I ordered,” he told Storyful.

“I was not expecting it whatsoever, it was really nice from her and I really appreciated it. I will be paying it forward today whilst I am out, such a little thing like that made a big difference to my day and to my week,” he said. Credit: @Josh_U_R_Artist via Storyful