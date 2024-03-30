Thomas Bryant throws down the alley-oop!
Matt Maddock, an election denier who has predicted another U.S. civil war, shared pictures of NCAA athletes to push a conspiracy theory about immigration
Footage shows the colossal reptile in a purposeful stride, causing meteorologist Matt Devitt to remark, "I'd let him play through."
A bizarre photo of LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels went viral ahead of the NFL draft.
MONTREAL — Quebec's French language minister says he'll ask the province's language watchdog to investigate after the leader of the Parti Québécois complained about a lack of French on a QMJHL team's playoff garb. On Wednesday night, Paul St-Pierre Plamondon complained on X, formerly Twitter, about T-shirts and hoodies reading "Gilles-Courteau Trophy playoffs" worn by players from the Drummondville Voltigeurs. The Gilles-Courteau Trophy is the league's championship trophy. St-Pierre Plamondon po
The autograph session coincided with the Chiefs star and former NBA player's seemingly competitive round of golf
Owning a soccer club is hitting Canadian actor Ryan Reynolds in the wallet. Wrexham, the Welsh team bought by Reynolds and fellow Hollywood actor Rob McElhenney in 2021, released its accounts for the latest financial year on Thursday and reported that the amount owed to celebrities has risen to nearly 9 million pounds ($11.4 million). That was up from 3.7 million pounds ($4.67 million) from the previous year, ending June 2022. While the club said turnover rose from nearly 6 million pounds ($7.5
Brad Gushue is approaching this year's men's world curling championships like it could be his last. The veteran skip from St. John's, N.L., won the world title in 2017 and lost in the final three times, including the last two years. The 43-year-old isn’t taking his future for granted. “At this point, you have to treat every one like it’s the last one," Gushue said in recent media availability before leaving for Schaffhausen, Switzerland. "I'm going into this like it could be the last because, wh
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Kawhi Leonard completed two 3-point plays late in the game then made a block at the rim on the final possession to lead the Los Angeles Clippers to a controversial 108-107 win over the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday night. Kelly Oubre Jr. was stuffed at the rim by Leonard on a play that Sixers head coach Nick Nurse felt should have resulted in a foul on Paul George. The officiating crew after the game said a foul should have been called on the last play that would have sent
USA TODAY Sports ranks the best and worst deals from the first few weeks of the NFL free agency period.
Officials admitted to blowing the call in the postgame pool report.
Bronny could declare for the NBA Draft this summer, or return to the USC Trojans
The Wimbledon star often wore his hair long and curly - but lately has favoured shorter styles
She’s smashing records—and helping women’s hoops get some long-deserved love.
The Super Bowl champion can't help but dance to his girlfriend's music — even if it's on the golf course!
Jae’Lyn Withers shot UNC's most important 3-pointer of the game when he had no business firing away. And now the No. 1 Tar Heels are going home.
One final chance for someone to punch their Masters ticket.
Mike McCarthy is entering the final year of his contract as the Cowboys' coach, and Jerry Jones has no plans to provide a safety net.
Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker's family stayed out of Philadelphia on opening day. Snitker called out Phillies fans in spring training for what he said was objectionable behavior from them in the playoffs toward his wife and other Atlanta friends and family members. “It’s rough there,” Snitker said in an interview with Atlanta radio station WZGC broadcast March 21.
In an absolutely brutal end to her time on Survivor 46 Jemila "Jem" Hussain-Adams was voted out by the Siga Tibe, with an idol still in her pocket.
Chan Kim will never forget Friday's round.