Thomas Bryant with a dunk vs the Brooklyn Nets
SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Adrian Kempe had a short-handed goal and an assist, Pheonix Copley made 41 saves and the Los Angeles Kings held on to beat the Florida Panthers 4-3 on Friday night for their third straight win. Anze Kopitar, Viktor Arvidsson and Matt Roy also scored for the Kings, who led 3-0 midway through the second period. Ryan Lomberg and Brandon Montour scored in the second to get the Panthers within 3-2, but Roy's late empty-netter sealed Florida's third straight loss. Carter Verhaeghe
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Sebastian Aho scored a goal for the fourth straight game and the Carolina Hurricanes beat the Boston Bruins 4-1 on Sunday in a matchup of the teams with the two best records in the NHL. Paul Stastny scored on a second-period power play, Seth Jarvis posted a goal in the third, and Jordan Staal added a short-handed empty-netter as the Hurricanes won their fifth game in a row and extended their points streak to eight games (7-0-1). “We know that team was the cream of the crop,”
DETROIT (AP) — Kenyon Martin Jr. had a four-point possession with 31 seconds left to help the Houston Rockets beat the Detroit Pistons 117-114 on Saturday night in a matchup of the NBA's worst teams. Eric Gordon led the Rockets (12-38) with 24 points. Martin had 15 points and 13 rebounds, and Tari Eason added 16 points and 10 rebounds. Alec Burks had 21 points for the Pistons (13-38). They have lost five of six. With the Pistons leading 112-109, Martin was fouled as his layup bounced twice off t
The 2023 Arctic Winter Games are just a few days away and businesses in Fort McMurray are preparing for an influx of athletes, coaches and spectators. The games are scheduled to begin on Sunday in Wood Buffalo, and wrap up on Feb. 4. Noeme Kopecky, manager of Yogen Fruz, said she's been bringing in extra staff and stuffing her freezers and fridges to try and prepare for the event. For the week of the games, Kopecky has tripled her food orders. "Hopefully it's enough," Kopecky said. "We don't eve
TORONTO — John Tavares was asked if there's more for him to give as he inched closer to a career milestone. "Absolutely," the Toronto Maple Leafs captain replied bluntly. "Absolutely." It's not hard to see why he's so convinced. Set to hit 1,000 regular-season NHL games this weekend, the 32-year-old remains a point-per-night player in his 14th season, thanks to a drive that started on the outdoor rinks of his childhood and continues to this day as Tavares pushes to adapt himself in a sport that'
WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Ovechkin scored his 32nd goal of the season, Nicklas Backstrom had the shootout winner and the Washington Capitals beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 3-2 on Thursday night in a matchup of rivals jockeying for position in the Eastern Conference playoff race. The Capitals snapped a two-game skid and handed the Penguins a fifth loss in eight games. But Pittsburgh extended its point streak to six, trails Washington by just a single point in the standings and has three additional gam
SEATTLE (AP) — Tyler Toffoli and the Calgary Flames rebounded from one of their ugliest losses of the season and picked up an important two points in the Pacific Division before starting the All-Star break. Toffoli, Elias Lindholm and Blake Coleman each had a goal and two assists, and the Flames topped the Seattle Kraken 5-2 on Friday night. Calgary bounced back impressively after getting surprisingly routed at home a day earlier in a 5-1 setback to lowly Chicago. The Flames topped the Kraken fo
HOUSTON (AP) — Darius Garland scored 26 points and Evan Mobley added 21 as the Cleveland Cavaliers routed the short-handed Houston Rockets 113-95 Thursday night despite missing Donovan Mitchell. Garland, the fifth overall pick in the 2019 draft who turned 23 on Thursday, also had nine assists and four rebounds for the Cavs. The Cavaliers led by 26 at halftime after scoring 74 points in the first two periods. The Rockets cut it to 22 on a basket by rookie Jabari Smith Jr. with 9 1/2 minutes left
SEATTLE (AP) — Tyler Toffoli, Elias Lindholm and Blake Coleman each had a goal and two assists, and the Calgary Flames topped the Seattle Kraken 5-2 on Friday night. Calgary rebounded impressively after getting surprisingly routed at home a day earlier in a 5-1 setback to lowly Chicago. The Flames topped the Kraken for the second straight time in Seattle, took two of three in the season series and headed into their All-Star break on a high note. Lindholm deflected a pass from Toffoli at 7:16 of
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Trevor Zegras scored at 3:34 of overtime and the Anaheim Ducks beat the Arizona Coyotes 2-1 on Saturday night for their first three-game winning streak of the season. John Klingberg stole the puck from Matias Maccelli in the offensive zone and found Zegras in the slot for a wrist shot for his 18th goal. “That was all Mr. Klingberg,” Zegras said. “I was actually pretty shocked that he dropped it to me, and I had the whole net to shoot at, so cheers to him.” It concluded a p
TORONTO — Morgan Rielly playfully predicted his first goal of the season was right around the corner. Turns out the snake-bitten Toronto defenceman was right. Rielly finally found the back of the net Sunday as part of a second-period outburst as the Maple Leafs defeated the Washington Capitals 5-1 and celebrated the 1,000th NHL regular-season game in the career of captain John Tavares. "Important to us to play well for Johnny," Rielly said. "He's worked extremely hard in his career to get to thi
OTTAWA — Claude Giroux’s game-winning goal Wednesday night likely won’t stand out in his mind, but you can bet Ridly Greig will never forget it. The 20-year-old Greig was making his NHL debut with the Ottawa Senators and Giroux picked up a Greig rebound to score what proved to be the winner against the New York Islanders in a 2-1 victory. “It was unreal,” Greig said after the game. “You know, obviously a dream come true just to get out there and obviously to get the win it’s pretty good.” Greig’
SPINDLERUV MLYN, Czech Republic (AP) — A shake of the head, lips pouting... but then all smiles. Mikaela Shiffrin was quick to take the positives after realizing she had to wait for at least five more weeks before tying the World Cup record for most career wins with victory No. 86. The American skier finished runner-up to Germany's Lena Dürr in a slalom Sunday, the last World Cup race before the world championships, and remained one victory short of Ingemar Stenmark’s total on the all-time overa
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Long accustomed to being recognized in most every rink he enters in Canada, Paul Henderson enjoys attending his grandson’s college hockey games in relative anonymity while seated with his wife Eleanor in Section 10 of Buffalo’s Harborcenter. Perhaps, Henderson wondered whether it’s a result of crossing the border, where Americans aren’t familiar with him scoring what might be the most iconic goal in Canadian hockey lore to settle the 1972 Summit Series against the Soviet Uni
NEW YORK — Ottawa right-wing Claude Giroux, Toronto right-wing William Nylander and Tampa Bay goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy are the NHL's three stars of the week. Giroux had seven points (four goals, three assists) and had multiple points in all three of his games last week. The Senators forward had a goal and an assist in wins over the New York Islanders and Toronto, then capped his week with two goals and an assist in a 5-0 rout of Montreal on Saturday. It was the 65th career three-point game