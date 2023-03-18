Thomas Bryant with an assist vs the New York Knicks

Green will miss Friday's game against the Hawks.
The NBA fined Memphis Grizzlies guard-forward Dillon Brooks $35,000 on Friday for shoving a camera person on the sideline after chasing a loose ball in a loss in Miami. Joe Dumars, the NBA's executive vice president and head of basketball operations, announced the fine. Brooks shoved the person with 2:40 left in the second quarter of Memphis' 138-119 loss in Miami to the Heat on Wednesday night.
A Fox News' graphic couldn't keep up with Carlson's false remark.
The NBA suspended Ja Morant for eight games, with eligibility to return Monday against Dallas. Despite missing Morant and injured Steven Adams, the Grizzlies have secured wins, maintaining their Western Conference contender status. This is the first ...
When E.J. Harnden won his second Brier earlier this month, it felt a little different from the first time. The curler from Sault Ste. Marie, Ont., is 10 years older. But more importantly, he won the recent tournament with a new team and in a game against his younger brother Ryan. "It's hard to put into words, but what an experience," he said. For most of his professional career, Harnden played on the same team as Ryan and with his cousin Brad Jacobs as skip. When Jacobs announced last year he wo
Angela Cullen has been part of Hamilton’s small inner circle since 2016.
Mercyhurst University's Carson Briere's shoving of an amputee's wheelchair down the stairs at a bar in Erie, Pennsylvania, went viral.
Anthony Davis put up strong numbers, but his key mistakes in the final seconds resulted in the Lakers losing Friday's game.
"You're above this misogynistic cr--, Tara," one Twitter user wrote.
Matt Harmon is joined by Fantasy Life's Dwain McFarland to look at all of the biggest moves from Wednesday and Thursday, starting off with a deep-dive on the Jets offense with Aaron Rodgers at the helm.
One of the greatest players in MLB history put on show for Team USA's players ahead of the WBC showdown vs. Venezuela.
Brad Jacobs is back. Speaking exclusively to CBC Sports' That Curling Show, Jacobs announced he's returning to professional curling as a part of Team Carruthers. The news comes just a couple of months after Jacobs spared as third for Reid Carruthers at a Grand Slam event in Camrose, Alta. — Carruthers just a couple of weeks earlier announced he was parting ways with Jason Gunnlaugson and started looking for a replacement. Jacobs, 37, who won the 2014 Olympic gold medal, says he felt immediately
The end of the line may be near for a Chicago Blackhawks legend.
The Avalanche and Senators provided latest reminder why you should never quit on a play.
That whole Run it Back approach didn’t work out so well a couple of years ago. This one is much more sound, writes columnist Sam McDowell.
Ronaldo, who turned 38 in February, has been selected by new manager Roberto Martinez for the home tie with Liechtenstein and the trip to Luxembourg in Group J. The former Manchester United forward, who has 196 caps, had said he would never turn his back on his country following their World Cup exit at the hands of Morocco in December, but ended his Facebook post on an ambiguous note. "For now, there's not much more to say," wrote Ronaldo, who was a second-half substitute in the 1-0 loss to Morocco and left the field in tears at full-time. Ronaldo, who has scored eight goals in nine appearances for Saudi Arabian side Al Nassr, is joined in the 26-man squad by a host of Premier League players, including former Manchester United team-mate Bruno Fernandes, Manchester City's Bernardo Silva, Liverpool's Diogo Jota and Chelsea's Joao Felix.
Formula 1 drivers have been banned from riding bikes on track walks.
Mercedes have fallen behind their rivals and Toto Wolff conceded that could lead Lewis Hamilton to look elsewhere if struggles continue.
Chelsea and Manchester City were both handed tough Champions League quarter-final ties but will meet in the last four if they advance.
Kyle Busch: “We have completely lost any sense of respect in the garage area between drivers. That’s where the problem lies.”