Third point urges intel to explore deal options

A 10-win team will miss the playoffs this season, and a team with a losing record will make the post-season.When the NFL expanded the playoffs from six to seven teams per conference this season, the fear is it would allow an inferior team into the post-season.That’s far from the case in the top-heavy AFC, which already has eight teams with double-digit wins, leaving one quality team out of the playoff musical chairs.Miami, Baltimore, Cleveland, Tennessee and Indianapolis all enter Week 17 with 10-5 records and are fighting for the three wild-card spots, and the AFC South title between the Titans and Colts.Indianapolis is the only one of those teams that needs help, with the other four in with wins. The Colts need to beat the Jaguars and hope one of those other teams loses.If they all win, Indianapolis will be only the fourth team in the Super Bowl era to miss the post-season after winning at least 11 games. New England (2008), Denver (1985) and the Baltimore Colts (1967) fell short after winning 11 games.The Colts had a particularly painful miss after starting the season 11-0-2. They then lost the finale in Week 14 to the Rams 34-10 and lost the division race on the tiebreaker. With no wild cards back then, the Colts missed the post-season despite being tied for the best record in the NFL.If any of those teams lose and miss the playoffs they would be the 13th team since the post-season expanded to 12 teams in 1990 to miss out despite winning 10 games, with the 2015 Jets the last to do it.It’s a different story in the NFC where the East winner is assured of having a losing record and the seventh seed could make it at 8-8 if Arizona and Chicago both lose, giving the Bears the third wild-card spot.The only times there have been two playoff teams without winning records in the playoffs in the same season came in strike-shortened 1982 (Detroit and Cleveland at 4-5), 1999 (Detroit and Dallas at 8-8) and 2004 (Minnesota and the Rams at 8-8).The winner in the East will be the third team with a losing record to make the post-season in a non-strike season with either Washington or Dallas getting in at 7-9 or the Giants at 6-10. Seattle won the NFC West in 2010 with a 7-9 record and Carolina won the NFC South at 7-8-1 in 2014. Both won their first playoff games.The winner of the East will also be the first of 150 teams in the Super Bowl era to start a season 2-7 to make the playoffs.EARLY EXIT: Washington cut ties with 2019 first-round quarterback Dwayne Haskins before the end of his second season. Haskins is the sixth quarterback picked in the first round since 2010 to fail to make it to year three with the team that drafted him.Josh Rosen was traded by Arizona one year after he was picked 10th overall in 2018, while Denver cut ties with Tim Tebow and Paxton Lynch after two seasons, and Cleveland did the same with Johnny Manziel and Brandon Weeden.CLOSE CALLS: The defending Super Bowl champion Chiefs have won 10 straight games, but they haven’t come easily of late. Kansas City’s 17-14 win over Atlanta was its seventh straight by six points of fewer. That’s the longest streak of wins by six points or fewer in NFL history. The previous high was five games set by the eventual Super Bowl champion Giants in 1986 and the Colts in 1992 and 2008.SLOW STARTERS: Washington hasn’t scored all season on the opening drive of the game. If the streak continues in Week 17 against Philadelphia, Washington will be the first team since at least 2000 to be blanked on the opening drive for an entire season.The previous low in that span was three points by the 2017 Chargers, 2012 Raiders, 2001 49ers and 2001 Lions.OLD RECORDS: The Saints' Alvin Kamara matched Ernie Nevers’ NFL record set in 1929 with six TD runs in one game last week against Minnesota.There’s another old record that amazingly still stands despite this current pass-happy era. Norm Van Brocklin’s mark of 554 yards sent in 1951 still stands nearly 70 years later.Tom Brady set a yards passing mark of his own last week when he threw for 348 yards in one half against Detroit. Brady had thrown for 320 yards in the second half the previous week against Atlanta and became the first player in the past 40 years with at least 600 yards passing in a four-quarter span, according to the Elias Sports Bureau.___More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFLJosh Dubow, The Associated Press
Akil Thomas felt like he was living in a movie. The script seemed predetermined and, as it would turn out, he had an unlikely starring role.Canada trailed Russia 3-1 with 11 minutes left in the gold-medal game of the 2020 world junior hockey championship last January when a shot pinballed in off Connor McMichael to cut the deficit. Canadian captain Barrett Hayton, who suffered a separated shoulder in the semis and was a huge question mark for the final, then tied things moments later with a bullet shot on a power play. That set the stage for Thomas — a forward used sparingly throughout the tournament in the Czech Republic, but handed one final shift by head coach Dale Hunter — to play hero on a breakaway that materialized out of almost nothing with 3:57 left in regulation.The Russians, however, weren't done. They got a man advantage of their own, and with the goalie pulled, Aidan Dudas accidentally cleared the puck over the glass from the defensive zone, only to see it strike a remote television camera to avoid another penalty — some miraculous luck that spared Canada having to weather a 6-on-3 attack in the dying moments.Russia imploded from there with two late penalties before Canada killed the clock and spilled onto the ice to celebrate its 18th gold medal at the under-20 tournament in front of a throng of travelling, rabid fans."It felt like everything that was happening was orchestrated beforehand," Thomas recalled nearly 12 months later. "How could you create a better story? It seemed like someone wrote a movie, and we just did it. It was nuts. I feel so in that moment to this day."That group of peach-fuzzed teenagers, who overcame an early blowout loss, injuries, suspensions, controversy and illness, were rewarded a second time for their perseverance throughout a roller-coaster, edge-of-your-seat world juniors Wednesday by winning the team of the year award from The Canadian Press for 2020.The squad secured 26 of 68 votes — 38.2 per cent — in a poll of writers, broadcasters and editors across the country. Canada's Olympic and Paralympic teams garnered 14 votes for their stance on postponing the Tokyo Games amid the widening COVID-19 pandemic, while the Toronto Raptors, who won the award in 2019 after securing the franchise's first NBA title, were third with 13 after finishing with the league's second-best record in the regular season.It's the sixth time Canada's world junior outfit has earned team of the year honours, and the first since receiving back-to-back nods in 2008 and 2009."I think about it all the time," defenceman Bowen Byram said of the gold-medal game. "I wish I could go back to that moment. It's something you can't really explain to people that weren't part of the team."I get goosebumps thinking about it."But thoughts of gold, or any other accolade, seemed unlikely to most outsiders after Canada's second game in gritty Ostrava.After beating the United States in their opener, the Canadians were embarrassed 6-0 by Russia — the national program's worst-ever defeat at the event — on a disastrous night that also saw star winger Alexis Lafreniere suffer what looked like a serious knee injury.To make matters worse, workhorse centre Joe Veleno was handed a one-game suspension for a dubious head-butting incident, while Hayton added to the drama by forgetting to remove his helmet for Russia's anthem.Some teams might have crumbled. But not this one. Not this group."There were some big, ugly things that happened," said Mark Hunter, Dale's younger brother and Canada's general manager. "It didn't rattle them. They just kept playing."Lafreniere missed two games with that injured knee — Canada's most talked about joint for a couple days — but returned to finish with four goals and 10 points in five outings to win MVP honours, while also dragging his team into the fight with inspired physicality not often seen among elite talent."Being focused on one goal was really big for us," said Lafreniere, who cemented his No. 1 overall NHL draft status at the tournament and was selected first by the New York Rangers in October. "We faced a lot of adversity and were able to come back stronger."With the benefit of hindsight, players on the Canadian roster feel that horrendous early performance against Russia provided a necessary wake-up call."It fuelled us," Byram said. "You want to avoid those things as much as possible."But when you do go through something like that, you've just got to make sure you learn from it."McMichael said while fans back home were panicking, confidence among the tight-knit group from places like Bay Roberts, N.L., Truro, N.S., Saint-Eustache, Que., Port Perry, Ont., Brandon, Man., Canmore, Alta., Kelowna, B.C., and Whitehorse never wavered."You know you're going to face adversity," McMichael said. "But you don't know how it's going to be until you do. "And we faced a lot of adversity."After finishing a disappointing sixth in Vancouver in 2019, the Hunter brothers — who have dominated the Ontario Hockey League for the last two decades with the London Knights, but had taken part in just one under-18 event with Hockey Canada — were tasked with restoring the country's pride at the showcase tournament.In the wake of that Russia debacle, however, it was probably a good thing an ocean separated the Canadian contingent from the vast majority of their supporters."Somebody called me and said, 'You two guys are just getting buried on social media. (The Hunters) are overrated, they don't know what they're doing,'" Mark Hunter recounted. "I go to Dale, 'Hey did you see this? They sure turn on you pretty quickly.' "But that's part of the business. It's about having experience and not overreacting."Canada took a deep breath and recalibrated, beating Germany and thumping the Czechs to finish atop its group. Lafreniere returned to lead the charge in a 6-1 whitewash of Slovakia in the quarterfinals — Nolan Foote got the early boot for an illegal check to the head to provide another bump in the road — and a 5-0 defeat of Finland in the semis minus a flu-ridden Byram, setting up the Russian rematch that once again didn't start according to plan."Even after we went down 3-1 in the final, I had a feeling we weren't going to lose," Byram said. "That's the feeling we had the whole tournament."And following the goals by McMichael and Hayton, who couldn't lift his arm over his head because of that bum shoulder, Thomas found himself almost improbably on centre stage, poking a loose puck past a defender, moving in alone and burying a backhand to send the travelling Canadian support inside Ostravar Arena into a chaotic, spine-tingling frenzy.But the 2018 second-round pick of the Los Angeles Kings said if it wasn't for the positive mentality he forced on himself — players of his calibre aren't used to sitting — things could have played out much differently."The hardest thing I've ever had to overcome in my career," Thomas said of waiting for a chance he knew might not come. "Maybe in the back of my head I was thinking: 'I'm doing this for no reason, I'm not going to get a shot.' But I just tried to block the negative thoughts out. "If Dale saw me on the bench slouched over and I had negative body language, it's not an appealing sight and he probably wouldn't have picked me. The fact that I was ready to go, positive, didn't care about the past, just wanted to look forward, it taught me a lesson I can use in any situation."And that moment the puck crossed the line?"I can't really explain how I felt because it was an accumulation of so many different things," he said. "When I watch that goal, I feel how I felt during that game ... just so surreal."It honestly feels like I did that just a minute ago."A dramatic plot twist — one of many — Thomas, his teammates and Canadian hockey fans won't soon forget.This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 30, 2020. Joshua Clipperton, The Canadian Press
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Jaguars will try to avoid a 15-game losing streak without their No. 1 quarterback, their leading rusher and possibly their best receiver.Coach Doug Marrone said Wednesday that quarterback Mike Glennon will start the team's season finale at Indianapolis instead of Gardner Minshew. He also ruled out rookie running back James Robinson (ankle) for the second consecutive week and added that receiver DJ Chark (shin) is iffy to play.Glennon is 0-4 as a starter this season and has two touchdowns and six turnovers in his last 10 quarters. Minshew has better numbers and Jacksonville's lone win, a 27-20 victory against the Colts (10-5) in the opener.“We just feel like it gives us a good chance and we can operate and see where it goes, honestly," Marrone said. “I don't think any one decision on the quarterback or any other position is really going to move the needle one way or the other. If it did, then obviously we would make it, but we don't feel that way.”Robinson has been the team's best player all season, running for 1,070 yards, catching 49 passes for 344 more and scoring 10 times. He had hoped to play and break the NFL rushing record for an undrafted rookie. Instead, he will finish 34 yards behind Indianapolis' Dominick Rhodes mark (1,104 in 2001).Without Robinson, Dare Ogunbowale is expected to get his second career start. He ran 14 times for 71 yards last week against Chicago.Chark leads the Jaguars (1-14) with 53 receptions for 706 yards and five touchdowns. Jacksonville also will be without rookie receiver Collin Johnson (hamstring) for the second straight week.___More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFLMark Long, The Associated Press
Approaching his 36th birthday in February, Cristiano Ronaldo has no intention of slowing down.“I still feel good, sharp and in a good moment in my life,” the Juventus and Portugal star said in a video interview. “I hope to play many, many years more, but you never know.”The forward still has another full season on his contract at Juventus, expiring in 2022 when retirement won't be considered.“If you feel motivated, it doesn’t matter. Cristiano now is good," he said. “When I speak with the young boys, I’m always giving advice to them that I say, ‘Enjoy the moment because we never know what’s going to happen tomorrow. Something can happen in your life with your family'.”It's tougher than expected for Juventus this season, with the nine-time defending Serie A champions unusually low in sixth place — 10 points behind leader AC Milan — albeit with 25 games remaining.“My eyes see the future very, very bright,” Ronaldo said. "So, I’m happy with that.”Happy too that he has won titles with Lisbon club Sporting, Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus. Winning the European Championship with Portugal in 2016 leaves the World Cup as the only major prize to elude him.“We have to have the steps under the ground because we won (in) 2016 and now we want to win the World Cup,” Ronaldo said. “Everything is possible, but you have to be realistic as well.”A taste of the 2022 World Cup will come with friendlies next year against host nation Qatar.“I win (titles with) every club that I’ve played with,” Ronaldo said. “But (the) World Cup, it’s a dream.”By then, Ronaldo will hope to be back playing in front of full crowds again, which the pandemic restrictions still prevent in Italy heading into 2021. Next year will also see Portugal defend its title in the rescheduled European Championship.“I don’t like to play in stadiums without the fans,” he said. "It’s like to go to the circus and to (not) see clowns.”___More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsThe Associated Press
In February, Gabriela DeBues-Stafford set Canadian indoor records in the 1,500 metres and mile, and probably had many wondering if 2020 would rival the runner's 2019 season of eight national marks and 11 personal-best times. About a month later, she moved back to Toronto from Scotland with husband Rowan just before the sports world would be shut down by coronavirus. By June, COVID-19 restrictions were eased and races resumed, but there wasn't a track open for DeBues-Stafford to train. "I could have forced a trip to Europe for some races, but it wouldn't have made sense for where I was in my training and my health," DeBues-Stafford, the world's No. 2-ranked woman in the 1,500, told CBC Sports recently. Despite not competing outdoors in 2020, the first Canadian woman to run the event under four minutes will carry a 3:56.12 personal best into 2021 and said she's "in a good place" entering an Olympic year. "I feel proud about the hard work I put in this summer. I did what I needed to do to set myself up for success," added DeBues-Stafford, who, after her stop back in Toronto, moved to Portland, Ore., in September to work with renowned coach Jerry Schumacher at Bowerman Track Club. Debues-Stafford focused on strength and endurance work in the fall rather than race-specific workouts on the track — though the team did some speed work — and is expecting to train at altitude in the new year. "I'm not as snappy and speedy as a year ago but I definitely feel stronger over longer distances than I've felt in the past," said the Toronto native, who secured equipment to train in her apartment since the team has no gym access. "I'm building a strong foundation for 2021. "Building up to [the] Tokyo [Olympics] is going to be all about consistency and slowly building the intensity so I arrive fresh and ready to go." DeBues-Stafford's 2019 Canadian records INDOORS Jan. 4, Glasgow, 5,000 metres — 14:57.45 Jan. 26, Boston, mile — 4:24.80 OUTDOORS July 20, London, 1,500 — 4:00.26 Aug. 29, Zurich, 1,500 — 3:59.59 Oct. 5, Doha, 1,500 — 3:56.12 July 12, Monaco, mile — 4:17.87 May 30, Stockholm, 5,000 — 14:51.59 Sept. 6, Brussels, 5,000 — 14:44.12 'I did what was best for my future' Health will be paramount for DeBues-Stafford, who experienced a relapse of Graves' Disease — an autoimmune disorder that causes an overactive thyroid — during a break in training in August after a "training effort" racing in a 400 at Birchmount Stadium in Toronto. "It physically wouldn't have been possible to do late summer races," she said. In DeBues-Stafford's absence, Faith Kipyegon, Sofia Ennaoui and Laura Muir ran 3:59.70 in the 1,500 while several others clocked under 4:01. Muir and Jemma Reekie, an emerging star who ran 4:02.20 on Sept. 3, had trained with DeBues-Stafford in Scotland since the summer of 2018. "Some athletes had some unreal seasons dropping crazy times and that's awesome for them and for the sport, but I'm confident I did what was best for me and my future," said DeBues-Stafford, who is under contract with Nike through the next Olympic cycle. "2020 was one disruption after another but I can still take a lot from the experience, knowing I can take that kind of disruption and quickly get back on the horse and do workouts." WATCH | Gabriela DeBues-Stafford runs 3:56.12 PB at 2019 worlds: Becoming a better race tactician was DeBues-Stafford's focus for 2020 before the pandemic derailed her season. "The 1,500 is very tactical and you get jostled," she said. "I was racing so much in 2019 and had so many opportunities to learn that I was able to apply the corrections to my mistakes quickly which was an invaluable experience. I'm more experienced racing at this [elite senior] level." These days, DeBues-Stafford is happy being in a team environment where it's easy to get your "social fix" in a safe way by running outdoors with a teammate. "Everyone has been super welcoming, and to Rowan as well. He's been able to sneak in a few runs with us and that is always fun," said DeBues-Stafford of the former University of Toronto rugby player. "The West Coast is beautiful, too, which is just icing on the cake. I definitely feel at home and comfortable with the group."
