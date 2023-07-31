I think the PM is right to do this, Iain Duncan Smith says on oil and gas licenses
I think the PM is right to do this, Iain Duncan Smith says on oil and gas licenses
I think the PM is right to do this, Iain Duncan Smith says on oil and gas licenses
Former President Trump tried to pressure both Gov. Kemp and Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to help overturn President Biden's win in Georgia.
It is the latest in a string on on-stage incidents for musicians
via Telegram / 112Several explosions rocked Moscow early Sunday morning in a drone attack that damaged a skyscraper, left at least one person injured, and shut down local airspace, according to local reports.The Moscow City business center took a direct hit in the attack, with footage from the scene showing debris and smoke apparently pouring from the building. Local outlet 112 reported that a security guard was injured in the strike, though Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said no injuries had been
The "Only Murders in the Building" star basked in the sun while enjoying the summer weather
Lindsay Shiver, 26, is accused of hiring a hitman to kill her husband
Wish we could be part of her world.
A 6-year-old girl has died after being struck by her family's boat. She was found by her father. The mother was operating the boat.
"It's always unpleasant when you have to go in and tell your wife that, 'By the way, tomorrow sometime I'm going to be indicted,'" Trump said.
"DeSantis has no chance of winning," Florida Republican Alan Pincus told The Washington Post. "He really hurt himself, maybe permanently."
The former president lambasts indictments, rips on Biden and others at Erie rally
Steal her look with these six options.
A live AI chatbot test drew the investment guru's ire.
On holiday with her three young kids, Helen Flanagan was left slightly embarrassed when bistro staff requested that she wear more clothes in the establishment.
The head of Ukraine’s intelligence directorate has said that their forces could begin attempts to de-occupy Crimea “soon”.
Jonathan Ernst/ReutersNo one is trying to put Hunter Biden’s former business partner behind bars before he can testify in front of a key House committee on Monday—but that hasn’t stopped some Republicans from speculating wildly about the situation following a development in an unrelated court case.The strange saga began on Saturday when the Department of Justice sent an administrative request to a Manhattan judge asking her to set a date for Devon Archer to report to prison in a case entirely un
“Celebrating our sister!” the model captioned a photo of her and her older sisters glowing in Greek-inspired gowns
The Mediterranean diet has for years been lauded as the healthiest way to eat, thanks to its many benefits.
The lawsuit says that the four officers "acted with no urgency whatsoever" as Mika Wheeler Clabo, 30, drowned in the Tennessee River.
An open letter written by Sinead O’Connor to Miley Cyrus has gone viral following the Irish music legend’s death aged 56.The Nothing Compares 2 U singer and the American popstar fell out in 2013 after Cyrus told Rolling Stone magazine her video for Wrecking Ball was inspired by O’Connor’s famous track.
Vladimir Putin’s candidates for local elections in Russia are avoiding talking about the war in Ukraine amid fears that it could lose them votes, according to opposition media.