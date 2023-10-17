What do you think Mike Brookbank is going to be for Halloween?

CBC

A day before he drove his pickup truck into a London, Ont., Muslim family, killing three generations, Nathaniel Veltman drove to Toronto to scope out possible locations for a vehicular attack on pedestrians, but fought the urge to "step on the gas" to kill a group of Muslims he saw walking there, he told the jury at his murder and terrorism trial. "The urge to step on the gas, I had never felt like that before. I was fighting it and fighting it and I thought to myself, 'No, they look about my ag