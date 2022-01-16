Think your child has COVID-19? You're not alone
With omicron cases surging and pediatric hospitalization rates reaching record highs, parents and doctors everywhere are feeling the pressure. "It was an overwhelming feeling," said Stefania Stefanuto Hwang, who is now in quarantine with her family in Elk Grove. Stefanuto Hwang's two young sons, Max and Ari, tested positive for COVID-19. Six-year-old Max is vaccinated and has shown next to no symptoms, but his younger brother, Ari, showed clear signs of being sick.