Things to do this weekend in the Valley
Here are some of the fun things to do in the Valley this weekend!
Most cruise lines ban passengers from bringing these five items onto ships. Cruise travel writer Ilana Schattauer explains why.
Business at amusement parks took a hit during the pandemic in 2020 and 2021 as the spread of COVID-19 forced closures and hit attendance. The business had, however, rebounded strongly to become the media conglomerate's main profit engine and also helped cushion losses in its Disney+ streaming business, but is lately showing signs of a slowdown in footfall. Disney CEO Bob Iger said in August during the third-quarter earnings conference call that the California-based company had seen "softer performance" at Walt Disney World, a part of its parks business, in Orlando.
If you're nearing retirement age, you might be looking to get out of the United States. People have many reasons for leaving the U.S, whether it's personal affordability, politics, economic fears or...
Norwegian Cruise Line currently has 642 studios across nine ships. In 2024, this will grow to over 1,500 solo staterooms through its entire fleet.
The mother of two and founder of clean beauty line Rose Inc. opens up about the wellness routines that kept her grounded—and recently sent her flying to her first wellness retreat.
In June, Sikh leader Hardeep Singh Niijar was killed by two masked gunmen in British Columbia, Canada. Justin Trudeau, the country’s prime minister, has since said there is “credible” intelligence suggesting India was behind the murder – sparking a diplomatic war between the two nations. This has led to India suspending visa services for Canadian citizens, making tourists an unwitting, if powerful, part of the international row.
There's just something about beach living that's perfect for anyone who's ready to reach the retirement stage of life. Coastal life is often slower paced and rich in atmosphere that you finally have...
MANILA (Reuters) -An anonymous bomb threat that prompted the Philippines to put all its commercial airports on heightened security alert is "most likely a hoax", the aviation police chief said on Friday. Authorities ordered 42 airports across the country to step up security after receiving an anonymous email threat that planes flying out of Manila to several tourist destinations could explode. Despite the alert, the country's main international airport, in Manila, and its two biggest airlines were operating as normal, and Transport Minister Jaime Bautista said no flight delays were expected.
The Stanley Park ghost train is a no-go for a fourth straight Halloween due to ongoing "restoration work," according to the Vancouver Board of Parks and Recreation.Mechanical issues and a failed inspection prevented the popular attraction from running last year. In 2021 coyote attacks in Stanley Park derailed the train. In 2020, it was the COVID-19 pandemic that forced the shutdown.An online post announcing the latest cancellation said specialized parts required to fix the train have been acquir
This season’s Paris Fashion Week was attended by some uninvited guests. “People were talking about the bed bugs as much as the catwalk shows themselves,” says Caroline Leaper, the Telegraph’s senior fashion editor. “The last thing anyone wants is pests infesting their Prada.”
Alissa McCommon, 38, allegedly told the boy in a taped phone call, "When [the baby] comes out looking like you, we don’t have to talk anymore," prosecutors allege
Jill Wine-Banks flagged a major flaw in the former president's new ploy.
“One can of bear spray had been fully discharged but this bear was not to be deterred," reported the deceased man's uncle
Kate Moss attended a Clooney Foundation event in a naked dress, flaunting her epic abs, butt, and legs while freeing the nipple. She does yoga and Pilates.
"Donald Trump is no longer rich enough for the country's most exclusive club," according to Forbes.
Prince William and Kate Middleton house: The Prince and Princess of Wales have moved to Adelaide Cottage in Windsor but when in London they have a unqiue sleeping set-up
Russia has long hoped to triumph by continuing the war for so long that the West gets exhausted. Signs of that fatigue are starting to emerge.
Desiree Castaneda pleaded guilty to child neglect
One GOP lawmaker described Gaetz as a "Republican running with scissors" after Gaetz forced a vote to boot McCarthy from the speakership.
Mike Segar/ReutersDonald Trump has voluntarily dismissed his $500 million federal lawsuit against his former attorney and fixer Michael Cohen, claiming that he’s too busy right now to continue pursuing the case.In a rambling statement, Trump’s campaign specified that Trump found it a bigger priority to be campaigning in New Hampshire on Monday than to be deposed for the Cohen lawsuit. “Given that President Trump is required to sit for deposition in a civil matter on Columbus Day, when he is sche