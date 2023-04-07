Things to do this weekend in the Valley

CBC

A BBC reality TV show aired last month that showcased the beauty of British Columbia — while also constantly pointing out how frustrating the province's transportation system can be. Race Across the World began its third season in British Columbia, with five teams competing in an Amazing Race-style journey to get to St. John's, Newfoundland. The first episode saw people dropped in Vancouver's Stanley Park and told to head to the Haida Gwaii community of Tlell — without any access to phones, airp