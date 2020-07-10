Thierry Henry kneels for first 8:46 of match in Impact's return to MLS play

SHOWS: ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES (JULY 9, 2020) (MLS - FOR NEWS USE ONLY. MUST COURTESY 'MLS')

1. MONTREAL IMPACT HEAD COACH THIERRY HENRY SPEAKING AT POSTGAME NEWS CONFERENCE AFTER 1-0 LOSS TO NEW ENGLAND REVOLUTION

2. (SOUNDBITE)(English) IMPACT COACH THIERRY HENRY AFTER BEING ASKED WHY HE KNEELED AT START OF MATCH, SAYING:

Scroll to continue with content Ad

"Well I sat down for 8 minutes and 46 seconds, I guess you guys know why. So that was just to pay tribute and show support to the cause, that was basically it and pretty simple."

3. STILL PHOTO OF MONTREAL IMPACT HEAD COACH THIERRY HENRY KNEELING FOR FIRST 8:46 OF MATCH WITH REVOLUTION

4. (SOUNDBITE)(English) IMPACT HEAD COACH THIERRY HENRY AFTER BEING ASKED WHY TEAM DIDN'T GENERATE MORE SCORING CHANCES, SAYING:

"Well like I said to you, we didn't know where we were going to be physically, but that's not an excuse, like I said to you there's one thing that always I've been talking to the team and talk about before this game is how we do fight and you saw that before in the beginning of the season and at the beginning of this season, again that didn't happen. Like I said this is not an attack against anyone but that didn't happen tonight and so we need to rectify that against Toronto."

5. STILL PHOTO OF REVOLUTION WITH BALL DURING FIRST HALF

6. STILL PHOTO OF REVOLUTION PLAYERS CELEBRATING

STORY:

(Production: David Grip)