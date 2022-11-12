Thick Snow Sweeps Across Michigan-Canada Border Amid Winter Weather Warnings
Thick snow swept across parts of Michigan on Saturday, November 12, amid winter weather warnings in the region.
Footage captured by Michael LaBeau shows the heavy snow in Grosse Ile, a township near the Canadian border, on Saturday morning.
The National Weather Service warned of lake effect snow and slippery road conditions, and said the winter weather warning would remain in the area until Sunday afternoon. Credit: Michael LaBeau via Storyful