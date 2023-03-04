Thick Snow Covers New Hampshire as Winter Storm Blows In

Heavy snow covered southern New Hampshire on Saturday, March 4, as a winter storm moved into the New England region, the National Weather Service said.

Footage showing snow-covered vehicles was captured by Ed Traphagen, who said he recorded it during a visit to Hopkington on Saturday morning. “New York friends, a reminder,” Traphagen, a resident of New York state, said in the post.

Motorists were urged to drive carefully as the storm impacted parts of New Hampshire and Maine throughout Saturday. Credit: Ed Traphagen via Storyful