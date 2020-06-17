Thick Smoke Rises From Wildfire Burning Next to California Highway

A vegetation fire broke out near the Avila Beach area of California on Monday, June 15. By the following day it had burned 400 acres, and was 20 percent contained, according to California fire officials.

An evacuation order issued for the City of Pismo Beach was lifted around 11.30 pm Monday. Firefighters worked overnight to build containment lines and clean up the burn area, local media reported.

The fire jumped Highway 101 on Monday, prompting road closures. All lanes were reopened Tuesday. This video, shot on Monday, shows fires burning and thick plumes of smoke arise when the source driving on Highway 101 in Avila Beach. Credit: Michael Hodapp via Storyful