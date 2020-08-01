Thick Smoke From Fire Looms Over Beachgoers in Southwest France

A wildfire broke out in the Chiberta forest near Biarritz beach in France on July 30. The fire forced dozens of people to leave their homes in the Nouvelle-Aquitaine region of southwest France.

Jonathan Sanchez recorded this footage and originally posted it to Twitter. The blaze lasted around 8 hours and burned more than approximately 407 acres of forest before it was contained on July 31, according to reports.

The fire broke out in the late afternoon on July 30, on the same day a heatwave warning was issued. The fire was fanned by dry wind and fed by the drought and the heat in the region, according to reports. Credit: Jonathan Sanchez via Storyful