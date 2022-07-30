Thick smoke fills the air above Toledo forest fire

STORY: The forest fire which started in the town of Sevilleja de la Jara caused the evacuation of population of Robledo del Mazo and Las Hunfrias, and forced the lockdown of the nearby town of Navaltoril due to proximity and danger of smoke, the regional government said.

Members of Spain's military emergency unit (UME) have been deployed on Saturday (July 30) to help tackling the active blaze.

So far this year 222,000 acres have been burnt across Spain, including 49,500 acres - an area slightly bigger than New York City - in the last heatwave that began on July 10.

2022 is considered Spain's worst year for wildfires in a decade, according to government figures.