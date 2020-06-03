'They're Fighting Outside the Door': Alligators Go Snout-to-Snout in Front of Florida Home

Two alligators were caught on camera fighting near the front door to a home in Fort Myers, Florida, on May 26.

Sue Geshel filmed this video, which shows one alligator snapping at a fellow reptile’s body.

“Oh my God, they are fighting outside the door,” Geshel can be heard saying in the video.

She told Storyful that the alligators stayed at her front door for about 15 minutes before leaving the area, and no one was hurt in the incident. Credit: Sue Geshel via Storyful