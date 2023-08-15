'They're family to us': Albuquerque church helping members in Maui

The Canadian Press

Police say a 25-year-old man is dead after he drowned in Lake Ontario over the weekend. Provincial police say they got a call for a person who appeared to be in distress Saturday afternoon near a pier in Cobourg, a town located east of Toronto. Investigators say they began a search for the man who had gone under the water and had not resurfaced. After he was located, he was taken to hospital where he died. Police say the man is from Scarborough, a neighbourhood in Toronto's east end. Investigato