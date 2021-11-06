'They're Coming': Fans Run Toward Entrance of Astroworld Festival Before 'Mass Casualty Incident'

Officials in Houston, Texas, confirmed at least eight people died following a “mass casualty incident” at the Astroworld Festival at NRG Park on the night of Friday, November 5.

Speaking in a press conference in the early hours of Saturday, Samuel Pena, Chief of Houston Fire Department, said among the fatalities that “tragic night” were “scores of individuals that were injured.”

Pena stated that just after 9 pm the crowd “began to compress towards the front of the stage” causing panic and “some injuries,” leading to people falling.

Twitter user @aaaalex510 recorded this video showing a crowd running toward an entrance.

Rapper Drake made a surprise appearance at the show, alongside Travis Scott, which had an audience of around 50,000 people in attendance. Credit: @aaaalex510 via Storyful