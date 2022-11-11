'There's a Vulture in the House': Bird Causes Havoc as It's Released From Chimney

After something had been making noise in their chimney, Swan Rubins and her wife Jen decided to investigate, thinking it was a squirrel or small bird. The two were in for a big surprise, however, when a vulture flew out and caused havoc.

“We heard something scratching about three days before,” Rubins told Storyful. “Then it started coming lower down the chimney, so we thought maybe [it was] a squirrel.”

A squirrel it was not, as Rubins’s video shows the bird fly out, much to her surprise. “Oh my God, there’s a vulture in the house,” she exclaims.

Rubins said that she managed to open a window to let the bird out.

“He and his family have lived here since we bought our house,” she said. “But now, the one we rescued comes down and sees me.”

Rubins has been publishing followup stories to her TikTok account, Hairy Farmpit Girls, which follows the couple’s adventures in Bowman, Georgia. Credit: Hairy Farmpit Girls via Storyful