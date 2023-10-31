'There's no such thing as a homeless tenant'
Some 35 formally homeless residents are living comfortably in the apartment building Sojourner Place at Oliver. It's a housing development that opened about a year ago where half of the units put people that were homeless into permanent housing. "Being here has definitely made me feel accepted. I don't feel alone,” said Kaelah Jordan, a resident at Sojouner Place at Oliver. "I cry tears of joy because even from the people that work here and even some of the neighbors, it just brings a feel of home,” said Vanity Harris, who also lives at Sojouner Place at Oliver. READ MORE: https://www.wmar2news.com/local/theres-no-such-thing-as-a-homeless-tenant-life-after-being-homeless