Therapy Dog Comforts Firefighter Battling Caldor Fire

Firefighters at the Caldor Fire base camp in Placerville, California, were treated to some much-needed puppy love on August 25 as they took a break from battling the 126,182-acre wildfire.

This footage by Heidi Carman shows first-responder therapy dog Kerith enjoying affection from one of the firefighters.

Authorities said the fire was 11 percent contained as of August 25, with full containment expected by August 31. Credit: Heidi Carman via Storyful