Theo Pinson with a block vs the Sacramento Kings

A 12-year-old girl's reaction went viral when LeBron James sat next to her during a Los Angeles Lakers-Golden State Warriors game.
Here are some of the options the Raptors reportedly had available ahead of the NBA trade deadline.
D’Angelo Russell and the new-look Lakers figured things out on the fly to take down the defending champs on their home floor. Working to get in sync with his new teammates and eager to complement Anthony Davis and LeBron James, Russell communicated on the court all game long after rejoining his first team where he played from 2015-17. The Lakers picked Russell second overall in 2015 out of Ohio State.
One of the feel-good moves of the NBA trade deadline might not be happening.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — If Paul George has his way, Russell Westbrook would end up as the point guard the Los Angeles Clippers didn’t get at the trade deadline. The Los Angeles Lakers sent Westbrook to Utah as part of a three-way deal earlier this week. There’s been talk the Jazz would buy out his contract, but it’s also possible he could stay with them for the rest of the season. George wouldn't mind seeing him in a Clippers jersey. “I’ve talked to him just to kind of see where his head is and to se
The Beard had something to say on the Nets' latest drama.
Kyrie Irving had 25 points and 10 assists as the Dallas Mavericks beat the Sacramento Kings 122-114 on Friday night for their third straight win. Irving played his second game since being traded by the Brooklyn Nets to the Mavericks. In his Dallas debut, he scored 24 points Wednesday night in a road win over the Los Angeles Clippers.
Boston Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens said Friday he doesn’t anticipate All-Star Jaylen Brown missing a significant amount of time after suffering a broken bone in his face. Stevens said Brown has been fitted with a mask. Brown was diagnosed with a maxillary fracture after he took an inadvertent elbow from Jayson Tatum on Wednesday while going for a rebound during Boston's win over Philadelphia.
Kevin Durant's arrival in Phoenix shifts power among Western Conference teams, much to the dismay of the Clippers, Lakers and other playoff contenders.
Amit Mann and Jevohn Shepherd discuss why the Raptors opted to make tough roster choices during the offseason instead of at the trade deadline. Full episode can be found on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast.
The singer and actress couldn't contain her excitement about being chosen for the competition in a playful video posted to Instagram
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Ja Morant had 32 points, nine rebounds and nine assists, Desmond Bane added 20 points and the Memphis Grizzlies built a big lead through the fourth quarter and coasted to a 128-107 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday night. Santi Aldama finished with 18 points, while Jaren Jackson added 15 points and four blocks as Memphis was still shooting close to 60% when both teams emptied their benches in the fourth. Jaylen Nowell led the Timberwolves with 21 points, while A
Clippers forwards Paul George and Marcus Morris Sr. believe the team needs another point guard and say Russell Westbrook could be the right fit.
Cleveland Browns owners Dee and Jimmy Haslam are taking another shot at the NBA. Looking to expand their professional sports portfolio outside of Ohio, the Haslams are in talks to buy a minority stake in the Milwaukee Bucks, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press on Friday. The Haslams have explored buying other pro teams, including the Minnesota Timberwolves in the past, and now are seeking the 25% share currently held by Bucks co-owner Marc Lasry, according to the person who spoke on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the situation.
Collin Sexton (Utah Jazz) with an and one vs the Toronto Raptors, 02/10/2023
The Toronto Raptors forward was one of three players selected by commissioner Adam Silver as injury replacements
Why didn’t the Miami Heat make a move to add a player before Thursday’s trade deadline? And what’s next for the Heat?
Detroit Pistons (15-42, 14th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Toronto Raptors (26-31, 11th in the Eastern Conference)Toronto; Sunday, 3 p.m. ESTBOTTOM LINE: Detroit visits the Toronto Raptors following the Pistons' 138-131 overtime victory against the San Antonio Spurs.The Raptors have gone 15-19 against Eastern Conference teams. Toronto ranks sixth in the Eastern Conference in team defense, allowing just 112.4 points while holding opponents to 49.0% shooting.The Pistons are 6-25 against conferenc
The Charlotte Hornets are projected to have approximately $40 million in salary cap space this coming offseason, but that doesn’t mean owner Michael Jordan’s club will be big players in free agency come July. Hornets general manager Mitch Kupchak said Charlotte’s focus moving forward will be on drafting well and developing its young players. “I don’t think that is something that we can bank on as a small market team -- I just don’t,” Kupchak said Friday of Charlotte’s ability to land elite players in free agency.
