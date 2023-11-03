TheMoment a stranger helped a boy find his mother's missing ashes

SWNS

The 'world's youngest talking baby' - who said "hello" after six weeks - has now said "I love you" after just eight weeks. Mum Somer Galal, 30, is thrilled with the progress of little Berlenti Eid. The tot said "hello" on October 5 - 45 days after she was born. She then said what sounds like "I love you" two weeks later, on October 19 - 59 days after birth. Babies tend to use three-word sentences around the age of three, according to information online. Somer, an architect from San Francisco, California, said of the 'I love you': “It was such an exciting moment - so incredible and heartwarming to hear. "She often says 'hello' and sometimes 'good', but it was enchanting to hear those precious three words: 'I love you'. "I was chattering away while changing her nappy when she blessed me with a little half-smile. "I said 'I love you' and I hoped for a response. "The sheer elation I felt is truly indescribable. We're totally in awe of her. “It was so heartwarming when she said ‘hello’. "No one would believe me - even her dad, and I wondered if I was being a crazy mum. "We think she's the world's youngest talking baby. “Even if she doesn’t know what the words mean she repeats them because it makes us smile. “She’s definitely communicating because she says ‘hello’ if I’m busy and my focus isn’t on her so she’s using words to get my attention. “It’s amazing!” Berlenti, who was born to Somer and dad Omar Eid, 31, weighing 8lbs 9oz on August 21, has most of her chats with mum and gran, Beverly Galal, 70, while having her nappy changed. Somer thinks her youngster coughs before speaking because she’s preparing her young vocal chords. The mum has begun teaching her to count and play piano too. She said: “I put my fingers up and she mimics me, and I put her hands on the piano keys and press them to show she can make the sounds. "It’s very cute and she enjoys it. "Maybe all babies are capable of this but we don't look for it, or maybe she's a genius - I'm open to all possibilities. "At my first pregnancy scan the doctor commented that her brain development was really advanced. "I thought they were being encouraging but maybe she's a little prodigy. "Berlenti's talking is an incredible feat for eight weeks old - we’ve consulted a paediatrician to find out how best to support her development. "Even the consultant was amazed."