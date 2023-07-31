#TheMoment a slackliner set a daring world record
Renowned Estonian slackline athlete Jaan Roose set a new world record by crossing 150 metres between Doha’s iconic Katara Towers – 185 metres above the city.
Renowned Estonian slackline athlete Jaan Roose set a new world record by crossing 150 metres between Doha’s iconic Katara Towers – 185 metres above the city.
MELBOURNE, Australia — The exit door at the FIFA Women's World Cup could swing open for Canada on Monday. Or the Canadians could use it to usher out co-host Australia. The stakes couldn't be higher on the final day of Group B play. "We know it's going to a fight (Monday). They're fighting for their life," veteran Canadian midfielder Sophie Schmidt said of the 10th-ranked Matildas. "But we're prepared as best we can be for what they have to offer. We know what we have to do to get the result." "I
Kraken forward Alex Wennberg and his wife are taking a stand against a social media community that has sexualized and harassed the player and his family for months.
In a wild sequence at UFC 291, Derrick Lewis hit Marcos Rogerio de Lima with a fight-opening knee. To celebrate, he took his pants off.
Investigators believe Johnson's mother-in-law fatally shot her husband and 11-year-old grandson before turning a gun on herself.
The Blue Jays have traded for a flame-throwing reliever just one day after placing Jordan Romano on the 15-day injured list.
PITTSFORD, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo Bills co-owner Kim Pegula watched training camp practice from the front seat of the family’s SUV on Sunday in making an encouraging and surprising first public appearance in 14 months since experiencing a debilitating cardiac arrest. Pegula could be seen through the side window of the vehicle, which was parked at the foot of the south end zone overlooking the team’s main practice field. Remaining in the SUV through the end of practice, she was kept company mostly b
Ezekiel Elliott is visiting with the Patriots. It’s the visit that Elliott has had with a team since being released by the Cowboys in March.
EVIAN-LES-BAINS, France (AP) — Céline Boutier carded a final round of 3-under 68 to win the Evian Championship by six shots for her first major title Sunday. The 29-year-old Boutier finished at 14-under 270 overall. She is the first Frenchwoman to win the tournament, which became a major in 2013. “It has been my biggest dream since I started watching golf,” Boutier said. “This tournament has always been very special to me, even just watching as a teenager and just to be able to hold this trophy
Watch Dustin Poirier stop Michael Chandler in insane Fight of the Night war.
The cars of Chase Elliott, Ross Chastain and Justin Haley had multiple inspection failures on Saturday at Richmond Raceway. Those cars passed inspection on the third try, but the two failures will lead to each team losing a crew member and pit-stall selection for Sunday‘s Cook Out 400 (3 p.m. ET, USA Network, MRN, SiriusXM […]
TORONTO — The players and coaches in the Toronto Blue Jays' clubhouse are getting used to being buyers ahead of Major League Baseball's trade deadline. Toronto holds the third and final wild-card spot in the American League and, with a four-game series starting on Monday against the division-leading Baltimore Orioles, an AL East title is also a possibility. That means the Blue Jays are looking to add rather than subtract before Tuesday's 6 p.m. ET deadline. Toronto manager John Schneider said hi
Lebron James' eldest son, 18, enjoyed dinner with his family days after suffering a cardiac arrest during a basketball workout
If Canada wants to advance to the Round of 16, they'll have to earn a draw or win over co-host Australia.
After Money in the Bank, it's time for SummerSlam 2023, including the final part of the Cody Rhodes vs Brock Lesnar trilogy and Roman Reigns vs Jey Uso.
The Royals ship Nicky Lopez to Atlanta with the MLB trade deadline approaching.
Los Angeles Angels outfielder Taylor Ward was placed on the 10-day injured list with facial fractures on Sunday, a day after he was hit by a 91 mph pitch from Blue Jays right-hander Alek Manoah. Ward was taken to a Toronto hospital after being struck in the fifth inning of Saturday’s 6-1 loss. Before Sunday’s game, Angels manager Phil Nevin said Ward did not have vision damage.
Verstappen’s triumph was his eighth in a row and 10th from the 12 rounds so far.
BRISBANE, Australia (AP) — Following two narrow losses that ended its chances of advancing to the knockout stage on debut at the Women’s World Cup, Ireland remains motivated to play for more than just a result against Nigeria on Monday night. “We still have something to fight for," midfielder Lily Agg said. "That’s our pride, that’s our passion and that’s who we are as Irish players. We’re going to leave it all out there on Monday and, hopefully, do Ireland proud.” Ireland is yet to pick up a co
EDMONTON — Just when you thought things couldn’t get any worse for the Edmonton Elks. Dane Evans completed a pair of touchdown passes as the B.C. Lions defeated Edmonton 27-0 on Saturday, helping the Elks take sole possession of the worst run of home losses in North American professional sports history. Unbelievably, it was the second time this year that the Lions have blanked the Elks, also doing so in the second week of the season, when they won 22-0 in Vancouver. Before that Edmonton had not
TORONTO — Hyun-Jin Ryu couldn't wait to get to work. Having just undergone the second Tommy John surgery of his career — the first procedure on his ulnar collateral ligament happened when he was a teenager — the 36-year-old pitcher knew that with a dedicated rehabilitation he could recover in a relatively short time frame after going under the knife in June 2022. That disciplined approach has paid off, with the South Korean left-hander set to return to the Toronto Blue Jays starting rotation Tue