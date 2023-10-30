#TheMoment an Ontario resident's yard was overrun with pumpkins
Chris Paul Farias had no idea that composting pumpkin seeds in the garden would lead to an unruly backyard filled with hundreds of pumpkins a year later.
Chris Paul Farias had no idea that composting pumpkin seeds in the garden would lead to an unruly backyard filled with hundreds of pumpkins a year later.
The country music star gushed over her love for the singer/rapper's music in a new interview with Entertainment Tonight
Concerns increase for over 200 hostages taken by Hamas as Israel escalates attacks on Gaza. The son of a Canadian woman believed to be among them is advocating for diplomacy, arguing that it gives his mother and other captives the best chance of being released. The primary goal of the Israeli military is still to bring hostages back. Mike Armstrong is in Jerusalem examining the tension between diplomatic efforts and military intervention.
Fisher Stevens, who is the director of the latest docu-series on the life of the Inter Miami owner David Beckham, talks to CNN Sport’s Don Riddell about the soccer great’s obsession for cleaning.
The former Olympic athlete recently revealed that she is in the "fun" stage of her life
What's behind the recent glut of celebrity memoirs? Fans can't get enough of the rich and famous, and the stars want a chance to control the narrative.
The couple looked frighteningly fashionable at the annual Halloween event hosted by the New York Restoration Project
Britney Spears' memoir shared new details about her relationship with ex Justin Timberlake. She said his "Cry Me a River" music video "shamed" her.
Israel said it expanded its ground operations in Gaza on Sunday as thousands of Palestinians trapped inside the strip stormed the United Nations food warehouses amid a worsening humanitarian crisis. Photo: Fadel Senna/AFP/Getty Images
Perry's Chandler Bing was a smart aleck whose skill with a quip was matched only by his capacity for fierce and loyal love.
As a ground operation ramps up in Gaza, the U.S. and Israel are trading attacks with Iran-backed militias across the region. And while there’s little appetite for widening the war, no one is backing down.
Israel launched the ‘second phase’ of its war on Hamas over the weekend with air and ground attacks, fuelling desperation in Gaza.
The Alberta government is set to move forward on leaving the Canada Pension Plan and creating a provincial program — but critics of the plan go as far as calling it 'hairbrained and crazy.'
Eilish wore the fun costume to Jenner's party at Chateau Marmont on Saturday.
Calgary’s Glenbow Museum is getting a facelift and its new terrace is being imagined by famous American designer Maya Lin — who’s behind the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C.
The 'Kardashians' star said she tried to “convince” the Queen of Christmas that “it’s time” for her annual return
Chris Paul came off the bench for the first time in his NBA career Sunday. Paul entered Golden State's game at Houston as a substitute, checking in with 6:58 left in the first quarter. “It’s whatever I’ve got to do to help our team win,” Paul said.
Israel says it has expanded its ground operation, a move some analysts say is likely a precursor to a brutal phase of the war with Hamas. We speak to the family of a Canadian trapped in Gaza on the deteriorating situation and their pleas for help.
Eight members of Eitan Cunio’s extended family are missing, believed to have been taken hostage by Hamas when the terror group launched its assault on Israel.
It is happening on a daily basis. Hezbollah fighters moving through the hilly shrub lands of southern Lebanon set up and take aim before attacking Israeli positions.
One driver dead, another injured in ‘on-track incident’ at Daytona International Speedway