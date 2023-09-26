TheMoment Maya Turner kicked her way into history with double-OT winner

Associated Press

The Chicago Bears could have turned around what had been a miserable week with 60 minutes of inspired football Sunday. In what became a one-sided lashing at the hands of the Kansas City Chiefs, the woebegone Bears allowed scores on seven consecutive possessions, turned the ball over twice, produced 203 yards of total offense and absorbed several more injuries to a defense that came into the game with enough of them already. "They hung in there together,” Bears coach Matt Eberflus said, trying to put a positive spin on a drab day.