#TheMoment a bride walked down the aisle days after waking from a coma
Complications from a surgery put this bride into a coma, but just four days before her wedding she woke up, learned to walk and made it down the aisle.
Complications from a surgery put this bride into a coma, but just four days before her wedding she woke up, learned to walk and made it down the aisle.
A Regina woman who became paralyzed after suffering a stroke when she was 30 years old has become the first person able to speak through an AI brain implant. Through a clinical trial at the University of California, San Francisco she is now able to speak out loud through decoded brain signals.
One trooper has been suspended and an investigation is underway, Delaware police say.
Men on TikTok are showing what 6'3" and 215 pounds really looks like after Donald Trump claimed he lost weight since his first arraignment.
The former Trump advisor didn't hold back when asked about the instantly infamous photo of his ex-boss.
Or maybe it was a sincere compliment. (Probably not.)
Former president’s middle son angrily denies reports that glitzy property was sold to Donald Trump Jr
A Russian representative stormed out of a G20 summit earlier this month after Tom Tugendhat called out “Putin’s corrupt government”, The Telegraph can reveal.
The challenge was filed in federal court in the Southern District of Florida citing the 14th Amendment's "disqualification clause."
Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/GettyIt’s been a dizzying week in Fulton County Superior Court.As Donald Trump and his 18 co-defendants in Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis’ sprawling racketeering case surrendered to jail and negotiated bonds, at least eight of them also filed what became a flurry of legal motions, arguing for their cases to be delayed, moved, or expedited.But former federal prosecutor Neama Rahmani has some advice for all 18 co-defendants: make a
TORONTO — Canadians soon won't find Kleenex tissues on store shelves. The Kleenex consumer facial tissue business is leaving Canada this month, U.S. manufacturer Kimberly-Clark said in a statement Friday. Todd Fisher, the company's Canadian vice-president and general manager, characterized the decision as "incredibly difficult" but necessary because of several headwinds Kimberly-Clark is facing. “We have been operating in a highly constrained supply environment, and despite our best efforts we h
Cyrus expressed regret over the way she responded to the late singer's criticism but she had "no idea about the fragile mental state" O'Connor was in.
Why Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis apparently can't eat with parents William and Kate during official dinners.
Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beasl/GettyRoyalist is The Daily Beast’s newsletter for all things royal and Royal Family. Subscribe here to get it in your inbox every Sunday.Friends of Prince William and Kate Middleton have said the couple will be irritated at Prince Harry’s decision to give a speech in London on the eve of the anniversary of Queen Elizabeth’s death, while sources have also told The Daily Beast that Harry is not likely to see his father or brother, and will not b
One of Georgia's most outspoken faith leader wants assurances prosecutor Fani Willis won't be punished amid election case as GOP scrutiny intensifies.
The former New Jersey governor also said his best moment was when he "told the truth about Donald Trump."
Ukrainian Main Directorate of Intelligence/Handout via REUTERSUkraine’s military conducted a long-awaited landing on Crimea Thursday in what looked to be the early stages of an ambitious attempt to take back Crimea from Russian forces, Ukrainian officials said.“As part of the special operation, the landing of personnel took place on the territory of the peninsula,” a representative from Ukraine’s Main Intelligence Directorate said of the operation, adding that Ukrainian forces attacked Russian t
Upon realizing their captain's defection, the Mi-8 AMTSh helicopter crew attempted to escape but were subsequently killed, Kyrylo Budanov told RFE/RL.
The “sweet girl” headed right toward an officer, authorities in Wisconsin said.
The room erupted in laughter after the former New Jersey governor was singled out for "the UFO question."
Bikinis are outselling traditional one-piece swimming costumes as more middle-aged women are choosing to show more skin at the beach.