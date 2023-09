Reuters

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) said on Thursday data-based forecasts do not support the International Energy Agency's (IEA) projection that demand for fossil fuels would peak in 2030. IEA Executive Director Fatih Birol said in an op-ed in the Financial Times on Tuesday that new IEA estimates show "this age of seemingly relentless growth is set to come to an end this decade, bringing with it significant implications for the global energy sector and the fight against climate change." OPEC, de facto led by top oil exporter Saudi Arabia, in its statement on Thursday said what made the projections "so dangerous" is they are often accompanied by calls to stop new oil and gas investments.