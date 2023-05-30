Theme Park Theater in the Netherlands Evacuated After Fire Breaks Out During Show

A theater in a theme park in Kaatsheuvel, Netherlands, was evacuated on Tuesday, May 30, after a fire broke out during a performance, local news reported.

Raveleijn, the theater within the fairytale-themed Efteling park, hosts performances that involve a four-headed monster that spews fire, images on the park website show. One of the houses on the set caught on fire during the performance, but it was unclear if it was caused by show pyrotechnics, according to local news.

The theater and nearby offices were evacuated and the fire was successfully extinguished, a park spokesperson told local media.

This footage by Leander Taelman shows fire and smoke coming from one of the set pieces. Credit: Leander Taelman via Storyful