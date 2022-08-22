‘We’re here to give them a voice’: Group marching hundreds of miles to California capitol in support of farm workers
Over 24 days, a large group is raising awareness for farm workers' voting rights by marching 335 miles across California. “Our farm workers have been voiceless for so long and that’s why we’re here, to give them a voice,” said Connie Perez-Andreesen, CAO/National Vice President of United Farm Workers. The group is marching in support of AB 2183, a bill that would give farm workers the ability to vote where and when they like, free from the possibility of intimidation. Essentially AB 2183 would make it easier for migrant workers to unionize without fear of retaliation from management.