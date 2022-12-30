Thawing Ice and Snow Prompt Flood Warnings Around Lake Erie

Ice and snow turned to slush around Lake Erie in Ontario on Friday, December 30, as rising temperatures in the area prompted warnings of flooding and potential ice jams, the US National Weather Service said.

This footage was captured by Denis Kreze, who said it was filmed on Crystal Beach in Fort Erie – about 10 miles from Buffalo, New York – on Friday morning. Speaking to Storyful, Kreze described the change in temperature as “amazing” compared to yesterday.

“It will be a very different scene on January 1 after all the rain,” he added.

Rain was forecasted for Saturday and Sunday, which would contribute to increased runoff in addition to the ongoing snowmelt, according to the NWS. Credit: Denis Kreze via Storyful