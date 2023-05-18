'That's Not on the Menu?': Rat Sits on Chandelier Inside Chinese Restaurant

A rat was seen perched on top of a chandelier at a Chinese restaurant in Clovis, California, on May 7.

Martin Santarosa recorded this video while he was waiting for his order. Santarosa told Storyful that he immediately began filming and notified staff.

“That’s not on the menu, huh?’ Santarosa jokes in the video.

Local media reported that the Fresno County Department of Public Health (FCDPH) inspected the restaurant in response to the video.

The FCDPH told Fox26 that there was no sign of rodent nesting; however, there were possible vermin entrance violations.

They said the owner closed the restaurant for three days for pest control, cleaning and sanitization. A pest-control company was to be hired, “to provide regular scheduled servicing.” Credit: Martin Santarosa via Storyful