'That's a Big Shark!' Kayaker Loses His Catch to Shark off Gold Coast
A kayaker had a close encounter with a large shark while fishing off the Gold Coast, Queensland, on Friday, December 9.
Chris Carney shared this video to his Instagram account, @KeenFisha, showing the shark intercept his mackerel as he reeled it into his kayak.
“That’s a big shark!” Carney yelled as he noticed the predator chasing his catch.
Carney told Storyful that the shark was approximately three metres in length and was either a bronze whaler or bull shark. Credit: @KeenFisha via Storyful