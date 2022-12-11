'That's a Big Shark!' Kayaker Loses His Catch to Shark off Gold Coast

A kayaker had a close encounter with a large shark while fishing off the Gold Coast, Queensland, on Friday, December 9.

Chris Carney shared this video to his Instagram account, @KeenFisha, showing the shark intercept his mackerel as he reeled it into his kayak.

“That’s a big shark!” Carney yelled as he noticed the predator chasing his catch.

Carney told Storyful that the shark was approximately three metres in length and was either a bronze whaler or bull shark. Credit: @KeenFisha via Storyful