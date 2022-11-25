This Thanksgiving, Sacramento LGBTQ+ dinner honors indigenous peoples
For those who feel they don't have a welcoming family home, the Sacramento LGBT Community Center's annual Thanksgiving dinner has served as a haven for a warm meal since 2015. The event also changed its name this year to the Chosen Family Feast. The reason? Koby Rodrígiez, chief program officer at the Sacramento LGBT Center, explains. More here >> https://www.kcra.com/article/thanksgiving-sacramento-lgbtq-dinner-indigenous-peoples/42063410