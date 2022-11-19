Thanksgiving holiday travel to be one of the busiest in almost two decades, California Highway Patrol says leave early
Experts estimate 54.6 million people will travel 50 miles or more this Thanksgiving. It's expected to be the third busiest Thanksgiving travel season since AAA started tracking it in 2000. "They want to be with family. They want to be with friends. They want to get back to holiday traditions," said John Treanor with AAA. Learn more: http://www.kcra.com/article/thanksgiving-holiday-travel-busiest-two-decades-california/42010394