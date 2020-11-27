Thanksgiving Day without traditional high school football rivalry games
Bob Halloran has a look at a Thanksgiving Day that was unlike any other in recent memory.
Washington destroyed rival Dallas to take control of the NFC East lead.
Randy Arozarena was arrested on Tuesday after he allegedly tried to abduct his daughter from her mother's home in Yucatan in Mexico.
Deshaun Watson and Will Fuller dominated the Lions on Thanksgiving.
The Cowboys honored strength coach Markus Paul prior to Thursday's game.
Tens of thousands of fans, many weeping but eager to honour Diego Maradona, filed past the coffin of Argentina's most iconic soccer star on Thursday, some confronting police who tried to maintain order.
The best players in NFL history have made their mark during American Thanksgiving. Add J.J. Watt to that prestigious list.
Helping you set your lineup as we trudge into a critical stretch on the fantasy football calendar.
The draft bust admitted he wasted two years of Browns great Joe Thomas' career.
Ambulances reportedly took "more than half an hour" to get to Diego Maradona's home, which his lawyer described as "criminal idiocy."
Watch the highlights from the Week 12 matchup between the Washington Football Team and the Dallas Cowboys. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL.com
Watch the full-game highlights of the Week 12 game between the Houston Texans and the Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving 2020. This game is streaming live on the Yahoo Sports mobile app, or on NFL.com
J.J. Watt made his presence felt against the Lions.
Back on the field two years after a life-threatening leg injury, Thanksgiving means more now to Alex Smith and his family.
TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors have waived centre Dewan Hernandez.Hernandez split last season between the NBA and Raptors 905 of the G League after Toronto selected him with the 59th pick of the 2019 draft.Hernandez saw limited action in his rookie season, slotting in behind Marc Gasol, Serge Ibaka and Chris Boucher on the Raptors' depth chart. He also missed 37 games with a severe right ankle sprain. He averaged 2.3 points, 2.3 rebounds and 4.7 minutes over six appearances with the Raptors. He averaged 13.7 points, 9.1 rebounds and 29.3 minutes over nine appearances with Raptors 905.The move frees up a roster spot for the Raptors, who will look much different at centre this season after Gasol and Ibaka left in free agency.The Raptors signed Aron Baynes and Alex Len and re-signed Boucher to shore up their frontcourt.This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 26, 2020.The Canadian Press
The Ravens' team-wide COVID-19 outbreak isn't slowing down yet.
In the FFSK Thanksgiving special, Matt Harmon and you, the people, compare your favorite NFL players to the dishes you probably can't wait to eat.
On a bright November morning in Australia, Andrea Seccafien takes a call from a Toronto reporter before a pair of late spring runs with temperatures set to reach 33C. "Never a rest day," said Canada's record holder in the women's half marathon. "To run more 5K to half marathon I need to run a lot." Seccafien doesn't mind the scorching heat now that she's finally training for a race — a half marathon Dec. 13 in the Australian island state of Tasmania — after two coronavirus pandemic lockdowns kept her out of competition from March through October. Seccafien's mental health suffered greatly through those months. Sharing a small apartment with fiancé Jamie Whitfield, she became overwhelmed by "a spiral of thoughts, a lot of worries" and took a break from training in June before the second lockdown of 111 days. Seccafien often wondered if the rescheduled Tokyo Olympics would indeed be held next summer. Would she get a chance to qualify for the Summer Games in the 10,000 metres? What would a long layoff mean for her career? Everything felt so much harder because my heart rate was always 20 beats over a normal amount. — Canadian runner Andrea Seccafien on training while struggling with mental health "I didn't know what was wrong [with me]. I was definitely dealing with a lot of anxiety but thankfully we have a really good support group with Athletics Canada," said Seccafien, who also began seeing a sports psychologist in Australia, where she has lived since late 2017 after Jamie landed a job as a post-doctoral researcher at the Melbourne campus of the Australian Catholic University. "I also wasn't sleeping well, so it was just a lot of things going on." During lockdown, Melbourne's five million residents could leave home to exercise outside and buy groceries but not travel further than five kilometres. Fortunately, there was 31 km stretch of running space for Seccafien on a nearby trail system. Still, the native of Guelph, Ont., faced many challenges. "Everything felt so much harder because my heart rate was always 20 beats over a normal amount," the 30-year-old recalled, her voice cracking with emotion. "My body was amped up all the time. 'Nerve-racking' without treatment "I would try to do a workout but running a time that would normally be very easy would feel as if I was doing a threshold or a pace faster and harder than a regular easy run." During tougher training sessions on the road, Jamie would bike alongside Seccafien and joined her on all long runs. "That was extremely helpful. It was really hard [emotionally] but we're a good team," said the Melbourne Track Club member, who found it "nerve-racking" running 150 km weekly and not being able to receive physio and massage therapy. Looking back, Seccafien realizes stepping away was necessary after struggling through training and not seeing improvement in her fitness. "When we went back into lockdown in July, it gave me time to train on my own, at my own pace and not compare myself to others, which was beneficial to getting back into fitness and confident again," said Seccafien, who also focused on meditation and her daily training responsibilities to work through the anxiety. "I think if I had to go back training [with my group] it would have spiraled again. Now, I feel normal." Seccafien is also in good physical health after tearing her right plantar — the ligament connecting the heel bone to your toes — in September 2018. After attempts to run through the pain led to a stress reaction (deep bone bruise) and prevented her from racing the 10,000, Seccafien reinjured the plantar while finishing second in the 5,000 at the Canadian championships in Montreal on July 25, 2019. She recovered to run two personal-best times in three days that October in Doha, Qatar — 15:04.67 in the semifinals to shave nearly four seconds off her PB and hit the 15:10 Olympic standard, then clocking her first-ever sub-15-minute 5,000 to place 13th in her first world final. WATCH | Andrea Seccafien runs sub-15-minute 5,000m for 1st time: "You always want to finish higher, so the goal in Tokyo would be top eight or 10," said Seccafien, who was 20th at her 2016 Olympic debut in Rio. "In Rio I was so green. I was making moves and wasting energy. Now, I feel I've learned how to run those [championship] races." In Tasmania, the former University of Toronto Track Club runner will race for the first time since setting a 33:05 PB in the 10K on Feb. 23, three weeks after taking down Natasha Wodak's Canadian half marathon record in 1:09:38 at the Kagawa Marugame International Half Marathon in Japan. "Since August, I have had a consistent block of training and I do think I'm quite fit, so there is no reason it shouldn't go well," said Seccafien, who remains hopeful of running the 5,000 and 10,000 in Tokyo. "I don't know if it'll be a Canadian record race, but I hope to be around that time."
The 2020-21 NBA season is fast approaching. Keep up with the latest.