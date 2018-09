Gaëtan Laborde scored the goal as Montpellier recorded their first home win in seven months, since last February, beating Nice 1-0 to go third in Ligue 1 Conforama. Montpellier right-back Ruben Aguilar's half-volley troubled Walter Benitez who released the ball Laborde's way. The former Bordeaux attacker side-footed home under no pressure for his first Montpellier goal.