'Thankful': Couple adopts 4th child

The Canadian Press

The Sacramento Kings have fired coach Luke Walton after getting off to a disappointing start in his third season in charge, a person familiar with the decision told The Associated Press on Sunday. Walton was informed of the decision a day after a 123-105 home loss to Utah that dropped the Kings to 6-11 on the season, according to the person who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the team hadn't announced the move. ESPN first reported the firing. Walton had a 68-93 record in two-pl