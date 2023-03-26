Thanasis Antetokounmpo with a last basket of the period vs the Denver Nuggets
Thanasis Antetokounmpo (Milwaukee Bucks) with a last basket of the period vs the Denver Nuggets, 03/25/2023
Trae Young threw the ball at an official during a timeout on Saturday afternoon, and was quickly ejected.
Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic was fined $35,000 on Friday for directing a money sign toward officials in the final seconds of a loss to Golden State. Doncic walked toward officials while rubbing his fingers together with 1.7 seconds left in the 127-125 loss on Wednesday night. Dallas was trailing 125-122 when Doncic caught a pass under the basket and his layup bounced off the back of the rim.
Police at Bowling State Green University, where the game was held, are investigating the incident
The Los Angeles Clippers coped admirably without the injured Paul George as Kawhi Leonard rose to the occasion against the Thunder.
Jordan Poole scored 19 fourth-quarter points as the Golden State Warriors claimed an important win for their playoff aspirations.
The Mavericks were booed off their own court on Friday night, and star Luka Dončić said he’s not having fun playing anymore.
The Raptors have looked like a completely different team since acquiring Poeltl from the Spurs at the trade deadline.
Jrue Holiday, Chandler Parsons and Courtney Lee are all reportedly involved in a lawsuit against Darryl Cohen.
Now this has turned into a crazy tournament.
Anthony Davis had 37 points and 14 rebounds, Dennis Schröder added 13 of his 21 points in the fourth quarter and the Los Angeles Lakers got a vital victory for their playoff hopes, 116-111 over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Friday night. Lonnie Walker scored 20 points in an impressive return to the rotation for the Lakers, who won their third straight to move even with Minnesota in seventh place in the Western Conference standings despite the injury absences of LeBron James and D’Angelo Russell. With Davis leading the way on both ends of the court, Los Angeles (37-37) reached .500 for the first time this year.
Jason Kidd did not hold back after the Dallas Mavericks slumped to a third straight loss, falling outside the West's play-in spots.
The Sacramento Kings moved a step closer to their first playoff appearance since 2006 with a big win over the Phoenix Suns.
Remember when we wondered whether the Joel Embiid-James Harden partnership would work? Ha, that was silly.
C.J. Miles discusses Jeff Dowtin Jr. and why he's tired of seeing good players not get NBA deals because they aren't in their early 20's. Listen to the full podcast discussing Jakob Poeltl, Pascal Siakam's struggles, ways for the Raptors to generate more halfcourt offence, advice for Ja Morant and Miles playing alongside NBA players who didn't know how to play basketball on the 'Raptors Over Everything' feed.
The UCLA Bruins borrowed the wildly popular Kings victory beam after punching their ticket to the Sweet 16 last weekend in Sacramento.
How to watch the former Bulldogs in NCAA Tournament regional finals on Sunday.
LaDazhia Williams was determined to extend her career. Thanks to her best game of the season, her LSU teammates will get to keep playing, too. Williams and the third-seeded Tigers reached the Elite Eight for the first time in 15 years, holding off No. 2 seed Utah 66-63 on Friday night.
TORONTO (AP) — Pascal Siakam scored 32 points, Chris Boucher had 19 points and 13 rebounds and the Toronto Raptors routed the struggling Detroit Pistons 118-97 on Friday night for their eighth win in nine home games. Fred VanVleet added 18 points and O.G. Anunoby 17 as Toronto completed its first four-game sweep of Detroit since the 2017-18 season. The Raptors also improved to 7-0 when holding opponents below 100 points. Jaden Ivey scored 20 points and Marvin Bagley III and James Wiseman each ha
On the latest episode of Hustle Play, Alvin Williams and Chris Boucher talk about how career success shouldn't be defined by the amount of championships a player has won. Listen to the full episode on the podcast feed or watch on our YouTube.
The Tigers face Miami on Sunday.