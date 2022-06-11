Thairo Estrada's solo home run
Thairo Estrada crushes a solo home run to left field to give the Giants a 1-0 lead over the Dodgers in the bottom of the 2nd inning
MONTREAL — After a pre-season rife with uncertainty, the Montreal Alouettes finally have their man to start under centre this upcoming CFL season. Head coach Khari Jones chose Vernon Adams Jr., over Trevor Harris as his starting quarterback heading into Montreal's season opener Thursday at Calgary. "(Adams is) our starting quarterback, he had a really outstanding training camp," Jones said. "We really liked what we saw from him, he and Trevor both. They both played really well and we feel good w
By the time she was a teenager, Canadian figure skating champion Sandra Bezic was flying around the world to compete. Pushed by her parents to be at the top of the sport, she made it to the Olympics in 1972, when she was just 15 years old. At 17, Bezic retired from skating. She was struggling with an injury, burnout and pressure from those around her. "I hit a wall. There was no support system in place at the time. It was just, you know, sort of all my fault I failed," she told CBC News in an in
EUGENE, Ore. — Canada's Camryn Rogers won her third NCAA women's hammer throw title in stunning fashion on Thursday. The 23-year-old from Richmond, B.C., shattered her own Canadian and U.S. collegiate records with a toss of 77.67 metres -- the ninth all-time best women's throw in the world. Rogers beat the second-place finisher by almost three metres. She set her previous Canadian record of 76.46 two weeks ago. The senior at the University of California won the NCAA title last year with a throw
Since signing with the Oilers in January, Evander Kane has regained some of his lost value and has emerged as one of the offseason's top free agents.
With the Toronto Blue Jays catcher depth being tested, it might be time to call up top prospect Gabriel Moreno for his first big-league reps.
Leon Draisaitl again proved he is amongst the game's elite by playing through injury at such a high level despite Edmonton's playoff disappointment.
The assistant GM/VP of player personnel for the Raptors discusses why Toronto isn't shy to travel anywhere in the world to meet NBA prospects and how that impacts its drafting process.
QUEBEC — Still emotional over the Remparts' ouster from the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League post-season, head coach and general manager Patrick Roy says he is undecided about his future with the team. Roy made the comments at the team's end of season press conference at the Vidéotron Centre on Wednesday morning. Standing next to team president Jacques Tanguay, the Hall of Fame goaltender said he will take another week to make up his mind. Roy said he is still upset that his team is not playing
BOSTON (AP) — Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors have no problem playing on the road. The Celtics, meanwhile, haven't been lights-out in Boston during these playoffs. As the NBA Finals shift to TD Garden for Wednesday's Game 3 with the series tied at 1, the Celtics ought to have the advantage, but recent numbers suggest otherwise. Boston is 5-4 at home and 8-3 on the road this postseason. The Warriors, meanwhile, have won at least one away game in 26 consecutive playoff series. “We alwa
TORONTO — Before Nick Taylor even got into the tee box at the Rink, fans were thumping the hockey boards that line the 16th hole with chants of "Nicky! Nicky! Nicky!" Taylor, from Abbotsford, B.C., was the low Canadian after three rounds at the RBC Canadian Open. Recognizing that he was closing in on second-round leader Wyndham Clark, fans at the featured hole gave Taylor a rousing ovation on Saturday afternoon. "It's wicked," said Taylor with a grin. "The ovation I got just coming onto the tee,
The Blue Jays are giving their top prospect a shot in the majors.
The Canadian men's indoor volleyball team dropped its FIVB Volleyball Nations League opener 3-0 (25-19, 25-20, 30-28) to Germany on Tuesday in Ottawa. Stephen Timothy Maar had 18 points to lead Canada. Nicholas Hoag added 12. Christian Fromm scored 18 to lead Germany. In other Tuesday results, Serbia defeated Bulgaria 3-1, Iran downed China 3-1 and the U.S. defeated Slovenia 3-0. Canada returns to action on Friday when it will take on France at 7.30 p.m. ET. All action can be streamed on CBC.ca,
The Canadian women's soccer team will head Down Under for a pair of friendlies in September. Canada, ranked sixth in the world, will take on the Australia and New Zealand, co-hosts of the 2023 Women's World Cup, in Australia on Sept. 3 and 6. Australia sits 12th in the world rankings and New Zealand is No. 22. The Canadians are set to host No. 17 South Korea at Toronto's BMO Field on June 26 in a tune-up for this summer's CONCACAF W Championship in Mexico. The tournament is a qualifier for both
Tampa Bay captain Steven Stamkos believes the experience his team carries allows it to revel and perform in tight-game scenarios, including Game 5 against New York, when the Lightning scored two late goals to take a 3-2 series lead.
It's not just OG Anunoby who is reportedly dissatisfied with his role in Toronto.
MADISON, Wis. — Canada defeated Slovakia 7-0 in quarterfinal play Friday at the under-18 women's world hockey championship. Seven different players scored for Canada and Sarah MacEachern had three assists at LeBahn Ice Arena. “I really liked our team’s energy," said Canadian assistant coach Vicky Sunohara. "They were excited to play." Madison Chantler scored 52 seconds into the game and McKenna van Gelder made it 2-0 midway through the period. Alyssa Regalado, Karel Prefontaine, Ava Murphy, Jord
Here's how the Edmonton Oilers look heading into the 2022 NHL Draft.
MONTREAL — Canadian Olympian Marie-Philip Poulin has scored a front-office position with the Montreal Canadiens. The National Hockey League club announced Tuesday that Poulin, a four-time Olympic medallist with Canada's national women's hockey team, is joining the team as a part-time player development consultant. "Marie-Philip is one of the best players on the planet and she has won at the highest level, which will be very beneficial for our players," Canadiens general manager Kent Hughes said
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Kinzie Hansen and Grace Lyons hit three-run homers, Jayda Coleman made two spectacular defensive plays and No. 1 seed Oklahoma defeated unseeded Texas 10-5 on Thursday night to win its second straight Women’s College World Series title. The Sooners (59-3) claimed the best-of-three series 2-0 after winning Game 1 16-1 on Wednesday. It was Oklahoma’s sixth overall championship and fifth in the past nine World Series. Jocelyn Alo, the two-time USA Softball Collegiate Player of
TORONTO — Mike Weir didn't expect to have much of a gallery on a rainy Thursday morning at St. George's Golf and Country Club. But there were dozens of fans waiting for him and fellow Canadians Mackenzie Hughes and Adam Hadwin at the 10th tee as play began in the first round of the RBC Canadian Open. Weir said he appreciated the support from a crowd that swelled to hundreds by the time he'd played all 18 holes. "Especially at 7 in the morning when it's raining, it's nice to see so many people he