Thai stray dogs get free haircuts as lockdown eases
Stray dogs get fresh trims
thanks to this volunteer groomer
Location: Chonburi, Bangkok
Kriengkai Thatwakorn is returning
to shelters across Thailand
giving messy, scruffy pups haircuts
to help them find a forever home
(SOUNDBITE) (Thai) DOG GROOMER, KRIENGKAI THATWAKORN, SAYING:
"If we groom the dogs and help them clean up, we can give it better living conditions. I usually take a comparison picture of all the dogs in shelters before and after the grooming. All the ones that we have helped were adopted."
Kriengkai works for free
but his lack of income doesn't stop him
from being committed to his work
(SOUNDBITE) (Thai) DOG GROOMER, KRIENGKAI THATWAKORN, SAYING:
"I intend to continue working and use my know-how to help the stray dogs until I can't carry a hair clipper. I will work until I get old and I will not change my profession."