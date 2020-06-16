Thai stray dogs get free haircuts as lockdown eases

Stray dogs get fresh trims

thanks to this volunteer groomer

Location: Chonburi, Bangkok

Kriengkai Thatwakorn is returning

to shelters across Thailand

giving messy, scruffy pups haircuts

to help them find a forever home

(SOUNDBITE) (Thai) DOG GROOMER, KRIENGKAI THATWAKORN, SAYING:

"If we groom the dogs and help them clean up, we can give it better living conditions. I usually take a comparison picture of all the dogs in shelters before and after the grooming. All the ones that we have helped were adopted."

Kriengkai works for free

but his lack of income doesn't stop him

from being committed to his work

(SOUNDBITE) (Thai) DOG GROOMER, KRIENGKAI THATWAKORN, SAYING:

"I intend to continue working and use my know-how to help the stray dogs until I can't carry a hair clipper. I will work until I get old and I will not change my profession."