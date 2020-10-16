Thai Protesters Make Way for Ambulance During Demonstrations Against Ban on Gatherings

Protesters gathered in downtown Bangkok on October 15 calling for the resignation of the nation’s prime minister after an emergency decree was passed effectively banning protests.

Police arrested protest leaders and around 20 protesters after passing the decree. The leaders were facing charges of organising the demonstrations, according to the Bangkok Post.

This video shows the large crowd parting for an ambulance, allowing the emergency services vehicle to pass through.

The protest movement aims to remove Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, who took power in a 2014 coup that was meant to end a decade of violence between supporters and opponents of the country’s establishment.

Those marching on the streets also want a new constitution and have called for reform of the monarchy. Credit: darkSideMeTh via Storyful