  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Thaddeus Young showed his playoff value in Game 4 vs. 76ers

In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Toronto Raptors
    Toronto Raptors
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

There were some skeptics of the Raptors trading a first-round pick for Thaddeus Young. But, after earning praise from several teammates since arriving and now a standout performance in the playoffs, the veteran forward has surely showed his value. Full episode looking at Game 4 and previewing Game 5 is on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

Video Transcript

IMMAN ADAN: It was so clear to me. Like, I've been a Fred apologist all year, and I think when Fred is at his best-- when Fred is not even 80% of Fred, 75% of Fred-- I think is someone that's so valuable to what this team needs and can do, but if he's out there, and he's not hitting his shots, I just don't know that this is the particular matchup for him.

I wouldn't mind seeing a shorter leash on Fred VanVleet. I hope he can get healthy. I hope we get a healthy Raptors team, especially in the playoffs. It would be so nice if we get to see all of these guys healthy in the playoffs, but if that's not the case, I'm kind of glad that we're running with [INAUDIBLE]. I feel terrible saying that, but I mean, I love Fred.

I hope he gets healthy. I hope he gets better, because this team is at their best when Fred VanVleet is there. He is their All-Star for a reason. Someone who-- we talked about Gary. We've talked about Scottie. There was a third guy that was hurt for most of this series and probably still battling an injury right now, but is my good.

Like, I'm not even going to talk about Pascal. I'm talking specifically about Thaddeus Young, who is hurt and was injured. He is my good for today's game. We can talk about Pascal Siakam as, like, our great for tonight, but what did you think about Thaddeus Young and what he was able to bring tonight?

YASMIN DUALE: Yeah, Thad, initially, like, even when we got him, I thought that he would fill that. I feel like, with the absence of Lowry, yeah, the Raptors lost a skilled point guard, but they also lost just, like, a veteran who knows all of the nuances of the game, who's tricky, who knows when to make those pocket passes, who knows when to press the holes in the opposition's defense.

And, like, Thad just knows what he's doing. He's really making the simple mistakes we've come to expect of all the players on the roster, because this is such a young team. Watching Raptors basketball, watching a young team, we've learned to just overlook a lot of mistakes. Missed shots are nothing.

Missed coverages are nothing, but Thad is always doing what he needs to do, and to have, like, a steady rotation player, you're seeing the value of that in the postseason, and we've seen it in past Raptors teams that have had postseason success. Every single player on the court is just very seasoned, and Thad is exactly that.

He's been awesome on Embiid. He's been awesome, I feel like, on every-- I feel like the only player who managed to take advantage of him was like maybe James Harden for a couple of possessions, I think, in game 3, it was, who managed to work him on the perimeter. But even then, it's like, I don't know if it was a case of just Harden being on a hot streak, because he struggled on this game, and things didn't really change.

Yeah, Thad has been awesome. I hope the Raptors keep him. If they're able to keep him on an affordable deal, there's no reason to let him go. He's totally worth keeping for a young squad. He's the exact kind of seasoned veteran that a young team needs to learn from, and it's not always about being the best player on the team. The best player doesn't need to be the experienced veteran. It can be a rotational guy, and Thad is exactly that.

IMMAN ADAN: Or in the case of the Miami Heat, an assistant coach who takes a roster spot [INAUDIBLE].

YASMIN DUALE: Yeah.

IMMAN ADAN: [INAUDIBLE] but, like, it's so funny because I definitely have a type, because I'm just like, oh yeah, Thaddeus Young is my favorite player. Yup, I'm missing the Kyle Lowry hole, and yes, Thaddeus Young, you are doing a fantastic job of giving me everything that I need on the court, including, including, and we would be remiss if we did not mention it, dropping Embiid, breaking his ankles right there.

YASMIN DUALE: Oh, yeah.

IMMAN ADAN: Like, just what a beautiful play.

YASMIN DUALE: Insert clip here.

IMMAN ADAN: Yeah, please, I mean, if that doesn't go in the [INAUDIBLE]. I just need-- put it in the AGO. Like, let's get it in the Royal Ontario Museum. Let's put it everywhere, because it is a work of art, and it was so much fun to see him drop Embiid.

YASMIN DUALE: Of all the guys on the roster to do it, it was Thad Young,

[INTERPOSING VOICES]

IMMAN ADAN: It's so weird that it would be Thaddeus Young. That's hilarious.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Thaddeus Young with a last basket of the period vs the Philadelphia 76ers

    Thaddeus Young (Toronto Raptors) with a last basket of the period vs the Philadelphia 76ers, 04/23/2022

  • Capitol Police sergeant posts images of his January 6 riot injuries after Marjorie Taylor Greene calls herself a 'victim' of the attack

    "Yes, I was a victim of the riot that day," Marjorie Taylor Greene said in Atlanta while under questioning from her lawyer, James Bopp.

  • Pascal Siakam on plays with Joel Embiid: I don’t like those dirty plays

    Josh Lewenberg: Pascal Siakam on those plays with Joel Embiid in the 4th: "I'm a competitor. I love competing. This is the playoffs, the highest level. I'm cool with the talking, I just don't want those dirty plays. I don't like that. Keep it ...

  • Game Recap: Celtics 109, Nets 103

    Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown combine for 62 points as Boston shuts down Brooklyn again to move 1 victory away from the 2nd round.

  • France says it has evidence Russia tried to frame it with mass graves in Mali

    France says it has evidence Russia tried to frame it with mass graves in Mali

  • Blue Jays vs. Astros Highlights

    George Springer and Santiago Espinal both hit solo home runs in the Blue Jays' 3-2 win against the Astros

  • Gary Trent Jr. on Scottie Barnes’s impact: ‘He helps us in every way you can think of’

    Speaking to the media after Toronto’s season-saving win versus the Sixers, Gary Trent Jr. couldn’t hide his excitement over Scottie Barnes being named NBA Rookie Of The Year. GTJ also discussed how much Barnes impacts the team overall, winning without Fred VanVleet, and how the Raptors defended differently in Game 4. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • The most beautiful lake in every state

    Some lakes are ideal spots for fishing, bird-watching, and camping, while others across the US are simply marvels of nature.

  • Scottie Barnes has no doubt Raptors can come all the way back vs. Sixers

    Fresh off being named the NBA’s ROTY, Scottie Barnes discussed what it means to hear the news from Vince Carter, the Raptors’ stingy defense, how Toronto executed its game plan versus Philly, how he tries to be a leader, the team’s confidence level as they try to erase a 3-0 deficit, and the Raptors’ family-like dressing room atmosphere. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou? Don't get your hopes up

    Fury-Ngannou would be just folly.

  • Should OG Anunoby get an expanded offensive role in Game 3?

    The Toronto Raptors appear to be searching for solutions against the 76ers and one may have shown itself in the latter stages of their Game 2 loss.

  • Raptors, Joel Embiid discuss foul discrepancy in playoff series

    Fred VanVleet, OG Anunoby & Pascal Siakam discuss trying to keep the 76ers off the free-throw line while Joel Embiid reveals what he talked to Nick Nurse about late in the game.

  • Fans remember, honour Guy Lafleur before Canadiens-Senators game

    OTTAWA — There was an abundance of Montreal Canadiens jerseys at Canadian Tire Centre Saturday night, and while most had the name of Price, Suzuki and Caufield on them many were thinking about Guy Lafleur. The Canadiens legend died Friday at the age of 70 and Canadiens fans were mourning the loss of what many called the final member of the greatest French trio. For many French-Canadian hockey fans, the names Jean Beliveau, Maurice Richard and Guy Lafleur symbolize hockey royalty. While all hold

  • Own The Podium chief says athletes' cries for change are heard

    Maybe the name "Own The Podium" was a problem. Canada has posted some of its biggest medal hauls in Olympic Games over the last dozen years, but how the country has gone about owning the podium is now under the microscope. Established in 2005 after Vancouver and Whistler, B.C., won the bid to host the 2010 Winter Games, Own The Podium's goal was to strategize athletes onto the podium and rank Canada number one among countries in total medals at a home Olympic Games. That label, and the ceaseless

  • Elias Lindholm hits 40 goals as Calgary Flames down Vancouver Canucks 6-3

    CALGARY — Dillon Dube scored twice and Elias Lindholm notched his 40th goal to lead the Calgary Flames to a 6-3 win over Vancouver on Saturday night, reducing the Canucks' playoff hopes to just a flicker. Brett Ritchie, Nikita Zadorov and Johnny Gaudreau, into an empty net, also scored for Calgary (49-20-10). The Flames, 9-1-1 in their last 11, have already locked up first place in the Pacific Division. Quinn Hughes, Conor Garland and Emilio Pettersson had the goals for Vancouver (38-30-11), whi

  • Pete DeBoer just can't ever get along

    With the Vegas Golden Knights' season hanging on the edge of a cliff, head coach Pete DeBoer has taken aim at Robin Lehner. Justin Cuthbert weighs in on the history repeating itself.

  • Granlund's shootout winner leads Predators over Flames 3-2

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Matt Duchene scored his 40th goal of the season and Mikael Granlund had the only goal of the shootout to lead the Nashville Predators to a 3-2 victory over the Calgary Flames on Tuesday night. Filip Forsberg also scored and Juuse Saros made 19 saves in regulation and overtime for Nashville, winners of two of three. The Predators entered Tuesday in the Western Conference’s top wild card position, tied in points with the Dallas Stars. Andrew Mangiapane scored twice and Dan

  • Fred VanVleet's status for Raptors' Game 5 unknown due to left hip strain

    TORONTO — Fred VanVleet's status for Game 5 of the opening round of the playoffs is unknown after the Raptors guard strained his left hip on Saturday. The injury forced VanVleet to leave Game 4 of Toronto's series with the Philadelphia 76ers. The Raptors went on to win 110-102 and avoid elimination, sending the series back to Philadelphia for Game 5 on Monday. VanVleet tore off his jersey as he left the game late in the second quarter. The Raptors confirmed in the third that he would not return.

  • Blues beat Coyotes 5-4 in overtime after blowing big leads

    GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Justin Faulk scored his second goal 30 seconds into overtime and the St. Louis Blues stretched their franchise-record points streak to 15 games with a 5-4 win over the Arizona Coyotes on Saturday night after blowing a three-goal lead. St. Louis jumped on Arizona early, building leads of 3-0 and 4-1 against one of the NHL's worst teams. The Coyotes clawed their way back early in the third period, 4-3, on goals by Bokondji Imama and Michael Carcone 46 seconds apart. J.J. Mos

  • Elias Lindholm hits 40 goals as Calgary Flames down Vancouver Canucks 6-3

    CALGARY — Dillon Dube scored twice and Elias Lindholm notched his 40th goal to lead the Calgary Flames to a 6-3 win over Vancouver on Saturday night, reducing the Canucks' playoff hopes to just a flicker. Brett Ritchie, Nikita Zadorov and Johnny Gaudreau, into an empty net, also scored for Calgary (49-20-10). The Flames, 9-1-1 in their last 11, have already locked up first place in the Pacific Division. Quinn Hughes, Conor Garland and Emilio Pettersson had the goals for Vancouver (38-30-11), whi