Thaddeus Young with an and one vs the Los Angeles Lakers
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Thaddeus Young (San Antonio Spurs) with an and one vs the Los Angeles Lakers, 11/14/2021
Thaddeus Young (San Antonio Spurs) with an and one vs the Los Angeles Lakers, 11/14/2021
Washington had been a disappointment all season, until Sunday.
Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie wonder whether Travis Green has reached the end of the line in Vancouver after the Canucks' nightmare start to the season.
Ending a turbulent weekend with a stunning victory, Lewis Hamilton won the Brazilian Grand Prix and gained momentum in his Formula One title fight.
Andy Behrens looks ahead to Week 11 and highlights two players to add off the waiver wire.
Tennessee has the best record in the AFC and the easiest remaining schedule in the NFL.
Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie discuss former Columbus Blue Jackets head coach John Tortorella's criticism of the game's best player and how he might have reacted to one of his players receiving the same feedback.
Jones was brilliant as New England humiliated Cleveland, and his play has to make you wonder how he was the fifth quarterback taken last spring.
Peng reportedly hasn't been seen publicly since making the accusation, and references to her allegation on Chinese social media have been censored.
Fingers aren't supposed to point this way.
The season of referees making questionable calls continues.
Young suffered the injury while planting his right foot and was quickly ruled out after leaving for the locker room.
Pascal Siakam is excited to be back to full speed.
The Carolina Hurricanes paused their beef with the Montreal Canadiens for a good cause.
The former Grizzlies and Kings head coach announced Saturday he will step away from his position after being diagnosed with "a treatable form of cancer."
Nick Nurse gave Dwane Casey a quick hat tip for his work with the Pistons.
Spain, Serbia and Croatia are heading to next year's World Cup. Sweden, Portugal and Russia aren't — not yet, anyway. Aleksandar Mitrovic's 90th-minute header left Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal stunned in a 2-1 win for Serbia in Lisbon, which gave Serbia an automatic qualifying spot at the World Cup in Qatar. Portugal still has a chance to qualify, but it must navigate a four-team bracket in the playoffs in March. All of the teams which booked a World Cup place in Europe on Sunday did so with d
The Latest from Week 10 of the NFL (all times EST): ___ 6:10 p.m. Austin Ekeler gave the Los Angeles Chargers their first lead and accomplished a milestone of his own against the Minnesota Vikings. Ekeler caught a 2-yard TD pass from Justin Herbert on the opening drive of the second half to put the Bolts on top 17-13. That was also the 20th receiving score of Ekeler’s five-year career, making him the youngest running back in the common draft era (since 1967) to reach that mark. He is 26 years, 1
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Anthony Davis had 34 points and 15 rebounds to help the Los Angeles Lakers beat the San Antonio Spurs 114-106 on Sunday. Talen Horton-Tucker scored 17 points in his season debut for the Lakers, and Carmelo Anthony and Wayne Ellington each had 15 points. Los Angeles led by 14 points in the second half, then held on improve to 3-3 since LeBron James was sidelined Nov. 4 because of an abdominal strain. The Lakers have won four overall games this season without James, one a 125-12
HOUSTON — Jason Kokrak had reason to believe he shot himself out of the Houston Open on the back nine Saturday morning. He played it 10 shots better when it counted Sunday afternoon, making four straight birdies for a 5-under 65 and a two-shot victory. Two shots behind with six holes to play, Kokrak delivered all the right shots to pull away from a fading Scottie Scheffler and Martin Trainer and win for the third time in the last 13 months. “Very blessed to be standing here,” Kokrak said. Kokrak
Pete Carroll couldn't locate his challenge flag late in the first half, so he just threw whatever he could get his hands on.